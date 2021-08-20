Aviva Health is now offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to individuals who are immunocompromised.
The announcement comes after authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and Oregon Health Authority that certain people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the mRNA vaccines.
A third dose of a vaccine is different than a booster. Boosters are typically given when immunity has diminished, according to the Oregon Health Authority. A third dose provides greater immunity to people whose existing medical conditions may inhibit strong protection from the first two doses.
“The delta COVID-19 is devastating Douglas County right now,” said Aviva Health Vice President of Community Health Christin Rutledge in a press release. “It’s vitally important that eligible immunocompromised individuals get this third dose of these vaccines, which have proven to decrease hospitalization, transmission and death.”
To be eligible for a third shot, individuals must have received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days prior to the third dose and meet the following criteria:
• Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
• Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
• Receipt of CAR*-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
Rutledge also urges individuals who are still not vaccinated to get the shot.
“People in our community are dying and the health care system is being overwhelmed,” she said. “The best pathway out of this dire situation is to protect yourself and the community through vaccination, which time and again has proven to be safe and effective.
“We’ll reach herd immunity either through vaccination uptake or spread of the virus,” Rutledge said. “There’s the fast, safe way and the painful way, and for the sake of the people of Douglas County I hope we choose fast and safe.”
(1) comment
Douglas County's Mercy Medical Center makes national news: "Oregon COVID-19 patient unable to get ICU bed dies." Mercy did not respond when asked for Comment.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/oregon-covid-19-patient-unable-to-get-icu-bed-dies/ar-AANynJI?li=BBnbcA1
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.