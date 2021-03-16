The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported just four new cases Sunday, the lowest number since Dec. 22.
“We are hopeful that we can keep this downward trend going,” the team said in a press release Sunday.
It reported nine new cases Monday, more than on Sunday but still a low number compared to the average daily count in recent weeks.
Twelve county residents are hospitalized with the disease, eight locally and four out of the area.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new cases and two new deaths Monday. It reported 234 new cases and no new deaths Sunday.
Sunday was the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Oregon.
The health authority said 1,346,090 first and second vaccine doses had been administered across the state as of Monday, and 493,440 people have been fully vaccinated.
Douglas County held a vaccination clinic for seniors at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday, at which 800 vaccine doses were administered.
The county’s initial projections were for 700 seniors to be vaccinated. But the volunteers administering the shots were able to draw up doses so efficiently that an additional 100 doses were available and put into residents’ arms, the response team said in a press release Sunday.
It said not a single dose was wasted.
In Douglas County, according to the health authority, 18,506 people have been vaccinated or 16.5% of the population. Of those, 8,393 were fully vaccinated and 10,113 had received the first in a two-dose sequence. Saturday’s vaccination clinic does not appear to have been fully counted by the state, which can lag behind in reporting by a few days, and will likely increase those reported numbers.
The county remains one of the lowest for vaccination rates in the state, but has improved its standing to sixth from the bottom.
Currently, Columbia, Morrow, Umatilla, Grant and Malheur Counties are those with lower vaccination rates than Douglas County.
Tiny Wheeler County remains at the top of the list for its vaccination rate of 33%. That amounts to just 475 vaccinations given though, since its total population is 1,438 people.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregon’s vaccine schedule will remain the same for now, but the state will adopt President Joe Biden’s plan of opening up vaccines to everyone May 1 if sufficient vaccine supply is guaranteed.
Brown said in a press conference she is committed to offering vaccines first to people with underlying health conditions and frontline workers. Currently, Oregonians 45 and older with specific high risk health conditions are scheduled to begin receiving vaccines March 29.
Also on that date, pregnant women of all ages will become eligible to receive vaccines.
So will migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood workers, agricultural workers, people in low-income or congregate senior housing, people experiencing homelessness, people displaced by wildfires and wildland firefighters.
Other frontline workers are currently scheduled to become eligible May 1, along with people aged 16 to 44 with specific high risk health conditions.
As of Friday, the governor said the state was 47% through with vaccinating seniors, and Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said the state had essentially finished vaccinating education workers.
TheCenters for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week for people who have been fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can safely visit with other fully vaccinated people without masks or physical distancing, and visit with low-risk, unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing.
Americans still haven’t reached herd immunity, so fully vaccinated people should still wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid crowds when socializing with an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or with people who have a high risk person in their households.
Masks should also continue to be worn in public or when gathering with members of more than one other household, CDC said.
Isn't it amazing how Douglas County coronavirus cases are dropping two weeks after EXTREME risk restrictions were imposed and entirely CONTRARY to claims by both County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tim Freeman that Oregon Health Authority coronavirus restrictions don't work for Douglas County.
