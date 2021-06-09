The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 14 new confirmed positive cases and one presumptive positive in its Tuesday report. Eight area residents remained hospitalized, two locally and six out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 189 positive cases in isolation as well as 501 others who are presumptive positive or potential contacts.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 269 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that Lane, Wasco and Coos counties would be moving to the “lower risk” designation effective Wednesday, increasing the number of low risk counties to 21. Lane County became just the seventh county to reach the plateau of having at least 65% of its residents 16 and older to have been at least partially vaccinated, which will lead to the easing of many COVID-19 restrictions.
Douglas County is one of 11 counties that will remain in the high risk designation for now, while Josephine County was one of two counties to drop from high to moderate. There are presently just four counties in the moderate category.
As the state has shifted its focus from emergency response to pandemic recovery, Brown announced last month counties that reach that 65% immunization goal and submit a comprehensive vaccination plan would drop into the lower risk designation. Once the state as a whole reaches 70%, all 36 counties would see a significant loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.
As of Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 41.8% of Douglas County residents ages 16 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Combined with vaccination numbers from the Roseburg VA Health Care System and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, that number jumps to 52.4% with 49,706 total residents at least partially immunized, according to the county response team.
OUTBREAK REPORTThree Douglas County businesses were added to the Workplace Outbreak Report released by the Oregon Health Authority Wednesday.
Roseburg Forest Products, which already has active outbreaks at its Riddle and Dillard plywood plants, saw Dillard lumber added to the list this week with nine positive cases, the most recent of which was reported June 1. There was no change in the case counts at either plywood plant. The Dillard plant currently has 19 reported cases, with the last being reported May 15, meaning another week without any new cases could see that plant moved to the state’s resolved outbreak list.
A workplace must go 28 days without any new cases to be considered “resolved.”
The Riddle plywood plant remained at 13 cases, with its last reported case on May 26.
Fred Meyer in Roseburg and VT Industries of Roseburg were both new additions to the workplace outbreak list, each reporting five positive cases, with the last reported cases coming May 30.
VACCINATION UPDATEThe Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that in order for the state to reach its goal of having 70% of eligible adults at least partially vaccinated, 93,444 residents statewide are needed to begin the vaccination series.
The authority said 2,292,591 Oregonians has begun the vaccination series, with 1,951,646 of those fully vaccinated. The state is also reporting a seven-day average of 15,264 doses being administered each day.
GETTING VACCINATEDThe Douglas County Tiger Team is bringing free COVID-19 vaccines directly to rural areas via mobile medical vans.
The next free pop-up vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the Glide Rural Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Also, the Tiger Team is presently working on a plan to have pop-up clinics during the Music on the Half Shell summer concert series at Stewart Park.
The Tiger Team will travel to businesses, fire departments, farms or towns to provide pop-up clinics. More information is available at 541-670-3110 or at the COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
Aviva Health operates a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg, across from its main Roseburg clinic near Costco. It offers free vaccines by appointment to residents 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, contact 541-672-9596. Those ages 12-15 are required to have consent from a parent or guardian.
