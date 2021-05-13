Nearly 14 months to the day since the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
"Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which only applies to fully-vaccinated individuals," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "That means Oregonians who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces."
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who is part of the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, said the announcement from the CDC was encouraging news.
"I'm excited that (the CDC) are finding some common sense that people who have been vaccinated don't pose a health risk and don't need to be masked," said Freeman, who added he was told by an Oregon Health Authority representative that updated state guidance could be released as early as Friday.
The new guidance issued by the CDC Thursday morning recommends those persons who have had both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson — will no longer be required to wear masks or practice social distancing in most indoor and outdoor environments. However, there are exceptions.
The guidance still calls for wearing face coverings in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, trains, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but is also designed to clear the way to reopening workplaces, schools and other venues without social distancing protocols.
The new guidance is likely to open the door to confusion, since there is no surefire way for businesses or others to distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.
"In the coming days, the Oregon Health Authority will be providing updated guidance for businesses, employers, and others to allow the option of lifting mask and physical distancing requirements after verifying vaccination status," Brown said. "Some businesses may prefer to simply continue operating under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination status, and that’s fine."
Meanwhile, The Douglas County COVID-19 Response team announced 15 new positive test cases in its Thursday report. Fourteen county residents remain hospitalized with the coronavirus, eight locally and six out of the area. The team also was monitoring 117 positive COVID-19 patients in isolation as well as 301 possible contacts in quarantine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority announced 733 confirmed positive and presumptive cases and 14 deaths.
The next drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday and will exclusively feature the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved to administer to those ages 12 to 15.
The clinic, a collaborative effort between the Douglas Public Health Network, Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children ages 12-14 will need to have a parent or guardian accompany them to give written consent for the vaccine.
"Walk-ins" are welcome, but early registration is encouraged for shorter wait times. Those wishing to get the vaccine can register at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org or by calling 541-671-3646 (English) or 541-671-1355 (Spanish).
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a Facebook Live Q&A session Friday at 4 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network's Facebook page.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
The mask rule changes are good news indicating we are heading in the right direction....finally. What I find amazing is the News-Review reports new cases and hospitalizations but fails to report coronavirus deaths in Douglas County...again. According to today's Oregon Health Authority report:
"Douglas County's 71st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died on April 3 at his residence."
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2d91e0b
Wait a minute, Freeman. Common Sense is what the people of this county expected from you the past 14 months, surely you're not ignoring the increase in positive cases happening now. The CDC has been studying this virus and their guidance comes from empirical data. Your advice seemed to come from some skewed sense of propriety to allow your political affiliation to dictate "more sickness, more the better". Or are you forgetting this Herd Immunity debacle that continues even now, when people believe those who are not virologists, not working to save lives. Tell us all you're going to now start using your common sense when you pass on additional guidance from the CDC.
