Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that hospitals across the state, especially those in hard-hit areas such as Roseburg, will receive a boost in medical personnel to respond to the surge of COVID-19 cases.
This comes as the state finalizes a contract with Jogan Health Solutions, a medical staffing company, to send out a total of 500 health care workers to hospitals and long-term health care facilities in central and southern Oregon.
Oregon officials have also worked out a contract with AMN Healthcare for an additional 60 nurses and clinical positions. The exact positions and locations for the positions are still being determined.
The bolstering of staff comes as hospitalizations have jumped more than 990% since July 9.
“The deployment of crisis response teams should provide some welcome relief to our hospitals, particularly in Central and Southern Oregon, that are overwhelmed given the recent surge in hospitalizations among mostly unvaccinated individuals," Brown said. “The hospital crisis we are facing isn’t just about beds — it’s about having enough trained health care professionals to treat patients. I am so pleased that we will be able to provide these resources to help our hospitals and long-term care facilities meet increased demand and can continue to provide vital health care to Oregonians.”
The contract with Jogan Health Solutions will send hospital crisis response teams to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. Additional teams will be sent to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Providence-Medford Health Center in Medford, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Asante Ashland Community Hospital in Ashland and the St. Charles Health System in the Bend and Richmond areas.
The response teams will be supported by up to 300 registered nurses in medical-surgical, emergency departments and critical care. Along with 20 paramedics, 61 certified nursing assistants, 34 respiratory therapists and five medical technicians. The response team personnel will move to other hospitals if needed.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said the teams come at a dire time.
“This is a much-needed infusion of qualified medical personnel that can help us get through this critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allen said. “These crisis teams will be completely re-deployable. We will be working with the Regional Resource Hospitals and Incident Management Team to move hospital crisis teams to other hospitals and long-term care crisis teams to other long-term care facilities, where the need is greatest.”
A total of 10 long-term care crisis teams will also be sent to facilities across the state to help build capacity and get patients discharged. Teams will consist of three registered nurses and five certified nursing assistants.
Our useless county commissioners are rescued again by the governor.
How are the Commissioners responsible for a shortage of healthcare workers?
But not for the inaction of our County Commissioners to impose Covid restrictions, per the power given to them by the Governor on July 1, there may not be an on-going issue with Mercy Hospital being overwhelmed and 3 - 4 residents per day dying.
Governor Brown said in a statement. “The hospital crisis we are facing isn’t just about beds––it’s about having enough trained health care professionals to treat patients.”
One of the hospitals Brown said will receive additional health care workers is Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. Hospital spokesperson Sarah Baumgartner said they were “absolutely” looking forward to the arrival of additional workers.
“We asked for 24 RNs, four med techs, five CNAs and eight respiratory therapists, but we don’t know what we’re getting out of those,” Baumgartner said Wednesday.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/08/oregon-will-deploy-up-to-560-out-of-state-nurses-other-medical-workers-to-overwhelmed-hospitals.html
There were 3,972 TOTAL Covid cases in Douglas County on June 30 when the Governor relinquished full Covid restriction control to Douglas County Commissioners Kress, Freeman and Boice.
There have been 3,907 Covid cases in Douglas County during the 56 days SINCE June 30.
443 new Covid cases and 7 DEATHS were reported over the last two days by the Douglas County Commissioners’ COVID Recovery Team.
18 Douglas County residents have died of Covid in the LAST WEEK alone. 28 Douglas County residents have died since the Douglas County Super Spreader Fair ended. 39 Douglas County residents have died since Douglas County Commissioners Kress, Freeman and Boice were given Covid restriction control for Douglas County on July 1. This was after they had DEMANDED control in several letters to the Governor, claiming THEY knew better how to address cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Douglas County than the Governor. And when given the control they demanded, those same three Commissioners CHOSE to NOT impose ANY Covid restrictions. And another 39 residents are dead as a result.
Just last week, the Douglas County Commissioners Recovery Team began reporting the vaccination status of residents who died. 8 of the last 18 deaths were fully vaccinated. 6 of those 8 vaccinated residents who died were over 80-years of age. The average age of the 8 vaccinated deaths was 81-years. The average age of the 10 unvaccinated deaths was 67-years of age.
According to the Oregon Health Authority (below link), 1,252 Douglas County residents received their first vaccination over the past 7-days. This is more than 1,195 vaccinated the previous week and 684 the week before that.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19VaccinationTrends/OregonCountyVaccinationTrends
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) tracks the vaccination status of each COUNTY in the United States, including VA Hospitals and Tribal sites, and reports on it daily (below link). According to the CDC, 49.0% of Douglas County’s total population has received their first dose of vaccine today and 43.1% are fully vaccinated.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
2,356 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 2,098.9 today, which is more than ten times higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
Douglas County's positive test rate remains above 27%, indicating rampant transmission of Covid.
What data do you have that shows the fair was a super spreader event? By what basis do you make the claim that a lack of COVID restrictions are the cause of people dying? It seems to me it is the lack of people being vaccinated. You seem to WANT the commissioners to be responsible more than they are.
The Commissioners had the authority, given to them by the Governor on July 1,to declare a state of Emergency and take actions. They could have mandated vaccination or testing for county employees and contractors. They could have instituted mask mandates or closed county buildings, parks or boat ramps. They could have barred indoor dining, closed bars and health clubs. Those actions would have saved lives.
Instead, the Commissioners disbanded their Covid Response Team and their daily reporting. Then, the Commissioners BARRED all county employees from enforcing Covid restrictions. It wasn't until just last week that the Commissioners whispered for everyone to stay home.
I don't WANT the commissioners to be responsible more than they are. The Commissioners ARE responsible. They have an obligation to take actions to protect the public. They have utterly failed to do so.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 1,202 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today and reported a RECORD 66 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,739 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.9% today.
There are 104 ICU beds and 386 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There is currently a RECORD 1,103 Oregonians hospitalized with Covid, a RECORD 297 in ICU and a RECORD 168 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 10 ICU beds and 85 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 246 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A RECORD 63 are in ICU and 42 are on ventilators in Region 3. 451 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
