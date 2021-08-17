Effective Wednesday, CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg will be restricting all visitor access as the hospital is nearing maximum capacity due to the recent influx of patients being treated for the coronavirus.
The hospital Tuesday announced that due to the influx in new COVID-19 patients both locally and statewide, all non-life-threatening surgeries will be postponed effective Thursday. Emergency surgeries such as C-sections, trauma surgery and appendectomies will still be held as necessary.
The postponement of surgeries will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the hospital said.
Mercy's Family BirthPlace will continue to allow one support person, plus one person during visiting hours, which are from 2-6 p.m. Children younger than 12 are not allowed in the birthing unit at this time.
The restrictions come just days after the hospital announced that there could be sweeping restrictions due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Monday, 56 Douglas County residents were hospitalized with the illness. Of those, 50 are being cared for locally, with 13 on ventilators and 13 occupying beds in Mercy's intensive care unit.
The hospital said Friday that if the local COVID-19 surge didn't slow, it would be pushed beyond its normal operating standards and be "forced to make difficult triaging and allocation decisions."
"In practical terms, if the trend does not improve, the Life Care Team might be confronted with the painful task of prioritizing treatment, according to who would medically benefit the most from the care being provided," the hospital said in a statement. "This would be predicated on recognized, evidence-based guidelines."
In the past two weeks, Douglas County has seen more nearly 1,600 new cases — a quarter of the total cases in the area, according to data provided by the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team. Daily totals, now routinely appearing in the triple-digits, are dwarfing those seen in the early days of the pandemic, and hospitalizations have doubled.
More than 85% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated, according to the county, and the number of vaccinated individuals still remains low, with just a touch more than 57% of the county receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
(7) comments
Greg Abbott got COVID, but HE gets the super duper Regeneron treatment. But the rest of Texans? They ordered up some portable morgues.
Why are the unvaccinated even choosing to go to the hospital? It’s not worse than the flu, and nobody goes to the hospital for the flu. They don’t believe in “science” and the last time I visited the hospital, it still seemed to be based on a lot of science. And finally, its just a hoax, and certainly, nobody ever needs to be hospitalized for a “hoax”? So, confused by the logic of them going to the hospital in the first place. Step up and show that freedom and leave!! You can’t be held against your will!! Exercise your right to exit!! Please…..
A RECORD 206 new Covid cases were reported in Douglas County during the 12 hours between noon yesterday and midnight last night by the Oregon Health Authority (below link). Douglas County’s number of cases per 100,000 residents over the last week is higher than ALL other counties in Oregon. Douglas County’s positive test rate of 32.2% is higher than ALL other counties in Oregon by far. Morrow County with 25.6% is the next highest.
1,660 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 1,478.8 today, which is higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 940 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 5,429 new cases and 27 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,915 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate has risen to 9.4% today.
There are 108 ICU beds and 342 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There is currently a RECORD 226 in ICU and a RECORD 128 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 13 ICU beds and a RECORD LOW 67 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 160 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A RECORD 35 are in ICU. A RECORD 21 are on ventilators. A RECORD 541 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
All new records. Lots of records. Aren’t our County Commissioners proud.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19Update/DailyDataUpdate
Douglas County Commissioners,
Another great opportunity to show what fine leaders you are. We all know you disbanded your Covid Task Force and banned county employees from enforcing Covid restrictions. But c’mon, there’s still available room at Mercy for you to take some more of those deadly actions. Show us all your best DeSantis and Abbott.
Why haven’t you guys banned masks in Douglas County yet, especially after leading the anti-mask rally with Senator Heard in front of the County Courthouse last year? That should be an easy one to fill up Mercy.
Or how about banning vaccinations in Douglas County. That should surely fill up some beds and it would certainly make Mercy Director Dr. John Powell very happy because that is what he has been advocating in his blog.
Or how about banning outdoor dining and requiring only indoor restaurant dining? But I guess that won’t help to fill Mercy because you guys claim zero cases originated at restaurants. Maybe it would work if you required everyone to sit together at the same table.
The point being, you three had a chance to prove you are leaders. Instead, you spouted off about knowing what’s best for Douglas County and then took NO ACTION to save lives. You all are nothing but blowhards.
Thanks to leaders in the medical community and our local political leaders clinging tightly to libertarian beliefs about personal responsibility vs. mandates, medical care is now being rationed in our community.
How do you justify that? Does freedom really equal rationed medical care?
In case "In practical terms, if the trend does not improve, the Life Care Team might be confronted with the painful task of prioritizing treatment, according to who would medically benefit the most from the care being provided," is not clear enough: some people are going to die, who did not need to die, because some people chose (and choose) to be selfish idiots. Some of those dying will be heart attack victims, or kids, or people who were in vehicular crashes; some, no doubt will also be those selfish idiots.
And, while we are on the topic of selfish idiots: Greg Abbot.
https://twitter.com/SawyerHackett/status/1427737642045693958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1427737642045693958%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailykos.com%2Fstory%2F2021%2F8%2F17%2F2046500%2F-Texas-Gov-Greg-Abbott-tests-positive-for-COVID-19-one-day-after-maskless-Republican-fundraiser
I'm waiting for King Boice and his minions to blame this on the governor too. Everything that's gone wrong the last couple weeks in roseburg still seems to be her fault despite the fact she had no hand in any of it.
