Douglas County eclipsed its previous record for a single-day count of positive COVID-19 cases, reporting 91 new positive and presumptive cases Tuesday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team also announced three additional deaths related to the illness, raising the county's death toll to 94.
The 91 cases easily surpassed the previous record of 71 such cases which were reported Saturday.
The three deaths reported Tuesday were all sudden: a 43-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus Monday and died later that day; a 71-year-old man who was diagnosed Sunday and died Monday, and a 78-year-old woman who was diagnosed July 28 and died Monday.
Additionally, the recovery team reported 44 new confirmed positive cases and one presumptive positive on Wednesday.
Douglas County has reported 198 new cases since Saturday.
The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 596 positive patients who are presently in isolation, an increase of 175 since Monday. There are also 436 potential contacts currently in quarantine.
The increase in cases throughout Douglas County and nationwide are largely being attributed to the delta (B.1.617.2) strain of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in India and made its way to the United Kingdom before reaching the United States.
More than 150,000 new cases were reported nationwide, with nearly every state seeing an increase in its total case counts.
With 529 Douglas County residents having received one of the three available vaccines, the county now sits at a 56.9% vaccination rate.
This story will be updated later Wednesday with the Oregon Health Authority's Wednesday numbers as well as its weekly outbreak report.)
(11) comments
Starting tomorrow where i work at Costco employees will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccine status, but not the customers. I see this being a joke with protecting us when only about 5 customers a day are seen with a mask on by me so its certainly not slowing the spread here.
This is what you should expect from GOP leadership!
How many of the new cases this week were in fully vaccinated people, News Review?
136 RECORD BREAKING coronavirus cases Monday and Tuesday were reported in today’s County Commissioner press release. Douglas County’s previous record was 44 cases on February 11. In the previous nine days, Douglas County has broken that record of 44 cases six of the past nine days. Even more shocking is Douglas County reported 7 deaths over the past six days. This brings Douglas County totals to 4,800 cases and 94 deaths.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 603 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 537.2 today for Douglas County, which is MUCH greater than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are all new records.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 603 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 3,374 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 603 cases by 3,374 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 17.9% today. These are all new records.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 600 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths yesterday. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a record 2,339 cases and 18 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,183 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths today in Oregon. This is after reporting 1,565 cases and 9 deaths yesterday. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.0% today which is the highest its been since November 29.
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 8 ICU beds and 92 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 67 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A record 24 are in ICU. 10 are on ventilators. A RECORD 282 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 yesterday.
This article falsely states "the county now sits at a 56.9% vaccination rate." That is totally untrue. 46.2% of Douglas County has received one dose and ONLY 41.9% are fully vaccinated today according to the CDC (below link) which tracks the daily vaccinations in every U.S. county including CDC, prisons and Tribal sites.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
Douglas County had an all-time record 378 new Covid cases last week This comes one month after the Governor delegated Covid restriction control to individual County Commissioners. Individual counties now have the power to enforce Covid restrictions. In response, Douglas County’s Commissioners immediately disbanded their Covid Task Force and reduced daily data reporting to 3 per week. On June 23, Commissioners “barred all county employees and agencies from helping to enforce COVID-19 pandemic closures or other state directives.” One month after Commissioners received the control they demanded, Douglas County has now broken all-time records for Covid cases, case rate, positivity and hospitalizations (deaths lag by 2 weeks).
After sending multiple letters to the Governor demanding Covid control, our Commissioners now claim they are unable to do anything. A county spokesman said on July 27, “Douglas County is in a tough position because it doesn’t have the same enforcement mechanism as the state.” Apparently they didn’t think about that before demanding control.
Douglas County Commissioners have been granted the authority to take action to reduce Covid transmission. Commissioners could: declare a state of emergency; mandate county employees and contractors be vaccinated or get frequent testing; reveal their own vaccination status and get vaccinated in public if they are currently not vaccinated; publicly condemn anti-vax misinformation promoted by Dallas Heard, Citizens against Tyranny and others; mandate mask wearing or vaccine passports in county buildings, properties and the future County Fair superspreader event; mandate face coverings in public; re-close county offices, courthouse, parks, and boat ramps; close bars and restaurants to indoor dining; limit church and public gatherings to 5 people. What are they waiting for? How many deaths will it take?
Courts have held individual freedoms are not absolute—it is balanced against compelling public health necessities. It’s time for leadership.
Unless there is some medical reason, everybody should protect themselves with by getting the vaccine. I've read that this Delta variant spreads just as easily as chicken pox. I had chicken pox once -- don't recall liking it much...seen people with shingles, too, so I got that vaccine. People, you should get vaccinated before you become infected -- otherwise what goes around will come around, and you won't like it. Some of you won't live through it, either.
Clearly, our County Commissioners are on top of this.
Heckuva job.
All Douglas County hospital and long term care workers should be vaccinated. Patients are their most vulnerable when they go to a hospital, often seriously ill or in need of surgery. Maybe they’re medically frail or have a compromised immune system from chemotherapy. Patients shouldn’t have to wonder for one instant if the people they turn to for help at that moment — people who choose to work in the health care field, after all — have taken the single most effective step to prevent transmission of the deadly virus that has plagued us since 2020.
A group of almost 60 health organizations, including the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Mayo Clinic just issued a joint statement that called on employers of hospital and long-term health care workers to require COVID-19 vaccines. The statement called it an ethical obligation to put patients first, to do their business of saving lives without giving them Covid-19. OHSU, Kaiser Permanente and PeaceHealth are among Oregon hospitals that have already mandated vaccination of their employees.
Whether Douglas County hospital and long term care workers have been vaccinated shouldn’t even be a question. It’s time for Douglas County hospitals to act, without apology and without hesitation.
Mike, yes! And Secretary Austin is about to make the vaccine mandatory for the military--and, I hope, all civilian employees and contractors.
Oregon health care workers must get COVID-19 shots or submit to weekly testing, governor says. This falls short of requiring all Oregon health care workers get vaccinated.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/08/oregon-health-care-workers-must-get-covid-19-shots-or-submit-to-weekly-testing-governor-says.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.