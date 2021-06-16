Two Douglas County residents have died from coronavirus-related causes, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team and Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday.
A 63-year-old man who tested for COVID-19 died June 10. It was unclear if he had any underlying health conditions. A 33-year-old Douglas County woman tested positive on Friday and died later that day at Salem Hospital, which would make her the youngest to die from complications of COVUD-19. The Oregon Health Authority was attempting to confirm the presence of an underlying health condition.
The two deaths were the 81st and 82nd in Douglas County since the pandemic was first declared in March 2020.
The county's response team reported 15 new positive cases of the coronavirus in its Wednesday report. Twelve county residents were hospitalized, seven locally and five out of the area. Additionally, the Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 157 positive patients who are in isolation as well as another 518 possible contacts in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority's weekly outbreak report showed new cases at three Douglas County businesses as well as three cases at Callahan Village Assisted Living in Roseburg, the first of which was reported May 27.
A reported outbreak at Roseburg Forest Products' Dillard lumber plant grew to 14 total cases, with five added from last week. Roseburg Fred Meyer added two cases two its reported outbreak, bringing its total to seven with the last case reported June 1. VT Industries also added a positive case on June 5, raising its total to six.
Roseburg Forest Products' plywood plants in Dillard and Riddle saw no new cases from the health authority's June 9 report. The Dillard plywood plant has held steady at 19 cases and should be moved to the authority's "resolved" list next week, its last case reported May 15. The Riddle plywood plant also held steady at 13 cases.
A business on Oregon's workplace outbreak list must go 28 days without a new confirmed case in order to be considered "resolved."
Aviva Health operates a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg, across from its main Roseburg clinic near Costco. It offers free vaccines by appointment to residents 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, contact 541-672-9596.
Those ages 12-14 who wish to get vaccinated will need signed approval from a parent or guardian.
The Douglas County Tiger Team still has pop-up vaccination clinics planned in rural areas throughout the county this week. Those clinics will be held in the following locations:
- Thursday, United States Forest Service-Diamond Lake Ranger District, 2020 Toketee-Rigdon Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship, Rainbow Plaza, 345 Riverfront Way, Reedsport, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days
The Oregon Health Authority reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in its daily report Wednesday.
