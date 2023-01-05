County COVID-19 cases nearly unchanged Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 56 min ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The number of local COVID-19 cases remains nearly unchanged for the past week.Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said there were 73 cases of the virus in the week ending Wednesday. That compares to 74 cases in the previous week.DPHN Public Information Officer Vanessa Becker said six COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the past week. Becker said they ranged in age from 48 to 93. Becker said hospitalizations related to the virus have ranged between 12 and 14 in the past seven days. Since the pandemic began in January 2020, 457 county residents have died related to COVID-19 and 25,600 cases of the virus have been reported. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags County Covid-19 Vanessa Becker Medicine Resident Douglas Virus Week Hospitalization Kyle Bailey News Director Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment mword Jan 5, 2023 8:32am Six deaths in one week. That's the news. That's the headline. Saying things are unchanged in the headline is dishonest, almost guaranteed to keep people unmotivated to read the article to find out that 6 people died. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor Most Popular Labor of love: Big brother rebuilds heavenly little sister's dream car Death Notices for January 1, 2023 Unhoused couple mourns loss of their dog, allegedly run over by a police officer Death Notices for December 30, 2022 CHI Mercy Health welcomes first baby of the new year Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Umpqua Literacy Council accepting submissions for literacy poster contest Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene Grand Victorian to host auditions Top 25 Fared Women's Top 25 Fared
(1) comment
Six deaths in one week. That's the news. That's the headline. Saying things are unchanged in the headline is dishonest, almost guaranteed to keep people unmotivated to read the article to find out that 6 people died.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.