The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team on Saturday reported 12 new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,469.
Currently, there are 15 Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, 11 locally and four out of the area. The county death toll from COVID-19 stood at 54, unchanged from Friday.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 245 people who have the coronavirus and are in isolation, as well as another 541 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it. That represents a total of 786 local contacts and cases being supported in isolation and quarantine.
Due to widely available COVID-19 testing opportunities in Douglas County, the local public health authority and Douglas Public Health Network have decided to conduct their drive-thru testing clinics one day a week. The next drive-thru testing clinic is scheduled for Friday in Roseburg.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported the state has 155,315 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There were 455 new cases statewide reported Saturday, as well as two new deaths. The state death toll is now 2,208.
Also on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 32,288 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,926 doses were administered on Friday and 7,362 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon stood at 148 on Saturday, which is four fewer than on Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds Saturday, which is three fewer than Friday.
Most of the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Washington, 73; Jackson, 67; Marion, 43; and Coos, 42.
Oregon’s 2,207th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,208th COVID-19 death was a 61-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Feb. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
