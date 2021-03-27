The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team on Saturday reported 11 new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,843.
Currently, there are 10 Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, seven locally and three out of the area. The county death toll from COVID-19 stood at 60, unchanged from Friday.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 93 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 236 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it. That represents a total of 329 local contacts and cases being supported in isolation and quarantine.
Douglas County and the Douglas Public Health Network continue to offer a local hotline for questions related to COVID-19. The hotline provides answer to frequently asked questions, basic information and referrals to resources and services. The number is 541-464-6550, and is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another Facebook Live with Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported the state has 163,702 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
There were 426 new cases statewide reported Saturday, as well as two new deaths. The state death toll is now 2,375.
Also on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 34,508 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,559 doses were administered on Friday and 13,949 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 842,861 first and second doses of Pfizer, 807,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 37,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. The Oregon Health Authority has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s immunization information system.
To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 10 more than Friday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Friday.
The highest number of new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Washington, 69; Jackson, 49; Clackamas, 47, Multnomah, 42, and Marion, 31.
Oregon’s 2,374th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,375th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
