Douglas County has received and distributed 15,000 iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits throughout the region, County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress announced Thursday.
The kits were distributed in an effort to ease the burden on testing conducted by area health care systems throughout the county during the most recent surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
“Local fire chiefs, city administrators, Douglas County Senior Services and Commissioner Freeman have been amazing in stepping up to help with this program,” Teresa Mutschler, Executive Director of the Douglas Public Health Network, said in Thursday’s press release. “It once again demonstrates the wonderful sense of community we have here in Douglas County by helping each other.”
Freeman reportedly hand-delivered 12,000 of the testing kits to 25 communities in rural Douglas County using his personal vehicle.
The home testing kits have been initially earmarked for seniors, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, city utility and vital service workers and residents in rural areas most at risk or facing limited access to resources.
Test kits have been distributed to:
Douglas County Senior Services, which will be passing out kids at their senior dining sites and also to area Meals on Wheels customers
Rural fire districts and departments in Glide, Diamond Lake, Oakland, North Douglas, Elkton, Kellogg, Scottsburg, Tri City, Riddle, Canyonville, Days Creek, Milo, Tiller, Glendal, Lookingglass, Winston, Tenmile and Camas Valley
City offices in Myrtle Creek, Sutherlin, Reedsport, Roseburg and Yoncalla
Douglas County Fire District No. 2
Forest Glen Senior Residence
Area women’s shelters
The public health network will distribute the remaining testing kits as it sees necessary.
Residents seeking more information about resources available in their area are asked to call the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.