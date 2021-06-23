The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 11 new positive cases of coronavirus in its Wednesday update, adding up to 3,910 positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Fifteen county residents are hospitalized with symptoms from the illness, with eight receiving care locally and seven out of the area. The Douglas Public Health Network continues to monitor 126 positive cases in isolation as well as 170 potential contacts in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday announced that Polk County will become the eighth county to be dropped to the lowest risk level after reaching the goal of having 65% of its residents age 16 and older having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
OUTBREAK REPORT
Douglas County saw no changes for businesses listed on the Oregon Health Authority's weekly workplace outbreak report.
Three Roseburg Forest Products plants — Dillard plywood, Dillard lumber and Riddle plywood — had no new cases reported, nor did Fred Meyer or VT Industries.
Callahan Village Assisted Living, which had been placed on the health authority's outbreak list for senior care and assisted living facilities, also saw no new cases beyond the three originally reported.
GETTING VACCINATED
The Douglas Public Health Network, Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health will be holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to any county residents ages 12 and older. Children ages 12 to 14 will need parental or guardian consent to receive the vaccine.
No appointment is required to get vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic.
Aviva Health is providing vaccinations at its dedicated clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.