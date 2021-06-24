Douglas County saw another small increase in positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as a slight increase in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 12 new positive cases and 16 hospitalizations in its Thursday report. There were 11 county residents receiving hospital care locally, three more than over the past three days, while five others were receiving care out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network has seen a significant decrease of patients with positive tests who are in isolation as the team was monitoring 122 such cases as of Thursday, 30 fewer than on Monday. Another 185 potential contacts were in quarantine as of Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death, the state’s 2,760th, along with 232 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its Thursday report.
The Douglas Public Health Network, Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health will be holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to any county residents ages 12 and older. Children ages 12 to 14 will need parental or guardian consent to receive the vaccine.
No appointment is required to get vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic.
Aviva Health is providing vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its dedicated clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg.
