The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 12 new positive test results and one presumptive positive test, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 1,967 as of Saturday.
The response team is presently monitoring 154 positive coronavirus patients who are in isolation and another 324 who are in self-quarantine.
There are nine county residents receiving hospital treatment for the coronavirus. Six are being cared for locally and three are receiving care outside the county.
Statewide, there were 17 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,019. Victims ranged in age from 64 to 97. Nine of the victims had confirmed underlying health conditions.
Douglas County’s 49th coronavirus DEATH went unreported in today’s News-Review article nor today's press release from our County Commissioners. However, it was reported by the Oregon Health Authority and the Veteran’s Association which reported the 7th death for Roseburg VA. The exact description by the OHA (below link) is:
Oregon’s 2,015th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2bfea4c
Today marks day 51 since Douglas County received its first 1,595 doses of coronavirus vaccine on December 16. Today also marks the first day Douglas County Commissioners have FINALLY provided the comprehensive vaccine information in their daily press releases (below link) that leadership in sooo many other Counties provided a month and a half ago.
Even though 1,595 doses of vaccine were delivered to Douglas County on DECEMBER 16, the County Commissioners daily press releases said every day until JANUARY 13, “We ask that you not call us” about vaccine questions, and instead referred residents to contact the Oregon Health Authority. If you were like me and contacted the OHA with questions, you were told to contact the Douglas County Public Health Network which is overseen by our County Commissioners.
It wasn’t until a month after receiving the first 1,595 vaccine doses that our County Commissioners FINALLY took a step to save lives in Douglas County by providing an email address for county residents to ask vaccine questions. This is nearly a month after most Counties in Oregon had already begun coordinating and scheduling their healthcare workers and emergency responders for their vaccine shot. It then took Douglas County Commissioners two more weeks to FINALLY begin coordinating appointments and mass vaccinations, events most other counties had been doing for a month already.
Douglas County is the 2nd worst county in Oregon because our County Commissioners were negligent in their responsibility to protect the health and safety of Douglas County residents by waiting so long to FINALLY provide vaccination assistance to its residents. Because of our Commissioners woeful leadership, vaccine intended for Douglas County was routed to other counties better prepared to administer the vaccine they received. Douglas County is significantly behind in vaccinating its residents because of our Commissioners negligence which is likely to result in additional loss of lives, a tragedy what was so preventable with better leadership.
