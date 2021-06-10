Eight Douglas County residents remain hospitalized with the coronavirus while the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new positive and presumptive cases in its Thursday report.
Of the eight residents hospitalized, two are being cared for locally while six are out of the area. Nine of the new cases are confirmed positive coronavirus cases, while five are classified as presumed positive.
A number of Douglas County residents are now out of isolation after having previously tested positive for COVID-19. The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 161 such cases in isolation, down from 189 reported Wednesday. Presumptive positive cases and potential contacts in quarantine climbed to 587 Wednesday, an increase of 121 since Tuesday's report.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 370 new positive and presumptive cases and 10 deaths in its Thursday report. The authority also confirmed Douglas County's 80th victim to the coronavirus, a 65-year-old man, had an underlying health condition. The man had been diagnosed May 17 and died Monday.
Aviva Health announced a free second-vaccination clinic to be held Saturday for any Douglas County resident age 12 or older who has already received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer vaccinations will be available at Aviva's designated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101, from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
Aviva will also be welcoming walk-ins or scheduled appointments for people wishing to receive the first shot of the two-dose vaccine.
