The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 14 new positive test results in its Tuesday update, while also announcing that the county continues to progress toward its goal of 65% vaccination.
When vaccination numbers recorded by the Oregon Health Authority were combined with federally-reported vaccination totals from the Roseburg VA Health Care Center and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, a total of 48,756 Douglas County residents have at least begun the vaccination process.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown two weeks ago set a goal for all of Oregon's 36 counties to reach 65% vaccination, at which time many public restrictions related to the coronavirus could be lifted. As of Tuesday, Douglas County had reached 51.4%, as 1,426 residents received vaccination shots last week, including 291 in the 12-15 age group. For Douglas County to reach the 65% plateau, 12,900 more residents will need to receive at least the first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
In addition to the 14 new positive COVID-19 cases, the Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 188 positive cases in isolation as well as 462 potential contacts in quarantine.
The Douglas County Tiger Team has two free pop-up vaccination events scheduled for Wednesday:
• Camas Valley Fire Department, 142 Burma Road, 8 a.m. to noon
• Tenmile Fire Department, 158 Reston Road, 1-4 p.m.
The pop-up clinics are available to everyone 18 and older. To request a Tiger Team clinic in your rural area, contact 541-670-3110 or the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550.
Also, the Cow Creek Tribe is offering a free drive-thru clinic with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That drive-thru clinic is located at 2360 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) website (below link) indicates 37,179 Douglas County residents have been fully vaccinated. The CDC data includes Oregon’s ALERT IIS data and all vaccinations at Federal Sites, including VA hospitals and Tribal sites.
Oregon’s ALERT IIS system indicates 32,390 Douglas County residents have been fully vaccinated. The difference is 4,789 Douglas County residents that were vaccinated at either Roseburg’s VA hospital or one of the Tribal sites.
Douglas County Commissioners daily press release today claimed over 51% of Douglas County has been vaccinated because 11,849 (not 4,789 as indicated by CDC) Douglas County residents have been vaccinated at the Roseburg VA or one of the Tribal sites that aren’t included in state numbers.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
The Department of Veterans Affairs website today (below link) indicates Roseburg VA has vaccinated 9,881 total people (not just Douglas County residents) at Roseburg’s VA Hospital or at one of their Outpatient Clinics in Eugene, Brookings and North Bend where vaccines were also administered. In today’s press release, our County Commissioners claim 8,814 of those 9,881 vaccinated people are Douglas County residents. I find that unlikely.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
Meanwhile, state officials reported last week the Oregon ALERT IIS system was being updated to include VA Hospital and Tribal numbers similar to those reported by the CDC. I guess we will soon see.
