The Douglas County COVID-19 Response team announced a total of 43 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in its Monday report.
The team said there were 21 positive test cases and three presumptive positive tests Saturday and an additional 17 positive cases reported Sunday. There were only five positive tests reported for Monday.
As of Monday, 10 Douglas County residents were receiving hospital care for COVID-19, six locally and four out of the area. The Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 185 positive patients in isolation as well as 549 presumptive positives or potential contacts who were in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority announced 167 confirmed and presumptive positive cases statewide Sunday.
The Douglas County Tiger Team has a series of pop-up vaccination clinics planned in rural areas through the county this week.
Those clinics will be held in the following locations:
- Tuesday, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, 495 Azalea-Glen Road, 8 a.m.-noon
- Tuesday, Glendale Rural Fire Protection District, 218 Windy Creek Road, 1-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, 8 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday, Milo Rural Fire Protection District, 21484 Tiller Trail Highway, 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday, United States Forest Service, Diamond Lake Ranger District, 2020 Toketee-Rigdon Road, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship, Rainbow Plaza, 345 Riverfront Way, Reedsport, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. both days
