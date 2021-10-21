One more Douglas County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19, the county’s recovery team reported Wednesday.
A 73-year-old woman was diagnosed with the coronavirus Friday and died Monday. She was the 243rd county resident to die due as a result of the illness.
There were 31 new positive and five presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday and another 61 total cases reported Wednesday.
The good news continues on the hospitalization front, whereas on Wednesday there was just one patient in CHI Mercy Medical Center’s intensive care unit and four in the progressive care unit. Of all patients hospitalized at Mercy, only 7% are receiving treatment for COVID-19.
A total of 34 county residents were hospitalized due to the coronavirus as of Wednesday, 19 locally and 15 outside the county. Of those 34, 29 are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
WEEKLY OUTBREAK REPORT
The Oregon Health Authority reported very little movement in Douglas County in Wednesday’s weekly outbreak report.
One senior care, assisted living or congregate care facility was added to the list this week as Callahan Court Memory Care Community reported three new COVID-19 cases, the last of which was reported Sunday, while a breakout at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has now been classified as “resolved.”
Orenco Systems in Sutherlin, Harbor Wholesale in Roseburg and Umpqua Dairy in Roseburg were also considered “resolved” on the health authority’s workplace outbreak list. Only two Douglas County workplaces — Roseburg Forest Products’ Dillard Plywood and Riddle engineered wood plants — added three combined cases. Other workplaces on the list saw no new additional cases reported.
Three elementary schools — Sunnyslope in Green, Tri City and Glide — each had three positive cases reported by the health authority. Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek also had three, while Roseburg High School reported six. All of those cases were reportedly students.
Was the woman who tragically died vaccinated?
