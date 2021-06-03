The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 28 new positive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, along with the news that 1,191 residents ages 12 and older had received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The new vaccinations of those 16 and older were 988, pushing the county's total to 49,514 and 52.20%. Once the county reaches 65% of its residents 16-and-older at least partially vaccinated, several restrictions related to COVID-19 could be lifted.
The response team also reported Wednesday that 182 residents with positive test results were in isolation, down from 194 Tuesday. The Douglas Public Health Network is also monitoring 550 presumptive positive patients and potential contacts in quarantine, down from 633 Tuesday.
Roseburg Public Schools announced Wednesday there was a positive COVID-19 case at Roseburg High School.
North Douglas School District announced Wednesday that a staff member at North Douglas Elementary School contracted the coronavirus, which meant several teachers had to quarantine. The school district will stop offering preschool for the remainder of the school year to make up staffing shortages at the elementary school.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 356 new positive and presumptive cases and two deaths in its Wednesday report.
