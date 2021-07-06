Douglas County saw four consecutive days of single-digit positive COVID-19 cases, the COVID-19 response team announced Tuesday.
The team reported five new cases Saturday, one Sunday, eight on Monday and six on Tuesday. Sunday was the first one-case day the team had reported since Oct. 23.
Cases involving people in quarantine and in isolation also held steady. The Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 103 patients with positive tests in isolation and an additional 102 potential contacts in quarantine.
Ten county residents were receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus, six locally and four out of the area.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 85 new positive and presumed positive cases in its Tuesday report, along with one death.
Despite the low number of confirmed cases and Oregon reaching its goal of 70% of adults vaccinated, the Douglas County Tiger Team continues to offer a number of pop-up vaccination clinics this week:
- Tuesday, Music on the Half Shell, Stewart Park, 5-8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Music in the Park, Millsite Park, Myrtle Creek, 5-8 p.m.
- Friday, Orenco Systems, 814 Airway Ave., Sutherlin, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (by appointment only; call 541-670-3110 to schedule an appointment)
- Saturday, Graffiti Weekend Show & Shine, River Forks Park, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Tiger Team clinics are available to all residents 18 and older.
Aviva Health is also providing vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its dedicated clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg.
