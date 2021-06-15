More than 50,000 Douglas County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Tuesday.
Combined with vaccines administered by the Roseburg VA Health Care Center and Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, 53.1% of Douglas County residents ages 16 and older have at least started the vaccination process, the team said. When Douglas County reaches 65% of eligible adults vaccinated, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the county would be moved to the "lower risk" designation and see a significant lifting of most COVID-19-related restrictions.
The county response team reported that 741 new doses of the vaccine were administered over the past week, including 96 to residents younger than 16.
Despite the climb in vaccinations, 12 county residents were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, according to the team's Tuesday report. Five are being cared for locally, while seven are receiving care out of the area. Hospitalizations of county residents has doubled since Friday.
There were 12 total new positive cases reported Tuesday in Douglas County as well as one presumptive positive case. The Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 176 positive patients who are in isolation as well as 560 presumptive cases and potential contacts who are in quarantine.
Aviva Health operates a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg, across from its main Roseburg clinic near Costco. It offers free vaccines by appointment to residents 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, contact 541-672-9596.
Those ages 12-14 who wish to get vaccinated will need signed approval from a parent or guardian.
The Douglas County Tiger Team has a series of pop-up vaccination clinics planned in rural areas throughout the county this week. Those clinics will be held in the following locations:
- Wednesday, Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, 8 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday, Milo Rural Fire Protection District, 21484 Tiller Trail Highway, 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday, United States Forest Service-Diamond Lake Ranger District, 2020 Toketee-Rigdon Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship, Rainbow Plaza, 345 Riverfront Way, Reedsport, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.