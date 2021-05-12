Douglas County saw a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team’s Tuesday report.
After reporting just four positive tests for the coronavirus Monday, the team announced 16 confirmed positive cases and one presumptive positive Tuesday. The team also announced that 16 residents were being hospitalized for the illness, eight within in the county and eight out of the area. The number of those hospitalized increased by four from Monday.
The team also reported an increase to 112 people in isolation with the coronavirus, 10 more than in Monday’s report. However, the number of potential contacts in quarantine (431) saw a significant drop from Monday (551).
The Douglas County Tiger Team and Aviva Health will hold vaccination clinics beginning Wednesday at the following times and locations:
- 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aviva Health will be at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St.
- 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Tiger Team will be at Oakland City Hall parking lot, 637 NE Locust St.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Tiger Team will be at Glide Rural Fire Protection District, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
Walk-ins are welcome at all three clinics.
The Tiger Team clinics are open to everyone 18 years or older, and the Aviva clinic is open to everyone 16 and older.
The Douglas Public Health Network will also be holding a drive-thru clinic Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. That clinic is open to all residents of Douglas County 16 and older. In addition to initial dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine, the drive-thru clinic will also have second-shot doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for those who received their first shots at a previous drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Vaccines are also available from many primary care providers and local health care providers and pharmacies.
(2) comments
According to the News-Review, Senator Dallas (rip off those masks) Heard is now quarantined for coronavirus after his father tested positive. Or is it vice versa.
And I'm sure his church congregation friends will make sure he doesn't violate his quarantine. [wink]
