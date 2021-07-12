The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced Monday that the reporting of COVID-19 numbers will be reduced to three days a week — as Douglas County moves into the post COVID-19 recovery phase.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team recently stopped issuing its Saturday and Sunday updates on July 1 — one day after most all coronavirus-related restrictions were lifted in Oregon.
Going forward, the commissioners said they intend to release updates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Over the weekend and through Monday the county reported low numbers of positive tests, with 11 on Saturday, six Sunday and four in Monday’s report. As of Monday, nine county residents were receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus, four locally and five out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 95 patients with positive tests in isolation as well as 109 potential contacts in quarantine.
Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority reported a total of 506 cases from Friday through Sunday and reported five deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,797 due to the coronavirus.
The Douglas County Tiger Team will continue to provide pop-up vaccination clinics throughout Douglas County, and has announced its upcoming schedule for this week:
- Tuesday, HIV Alliance, 647 W. Luellen Dr., Suite 3, 2-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Music on the Half Shell, Stewart Park, 5-8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, 2553 NE Stewart Pkwy, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Tiger Team clinics are available to all county residents age 18 and older, and no appointment is necessary.
Aviva Health is also offering vaccinations at its clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg near Costco. That clinic is open to anyone age 12 or older to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, although those ages 12-14 must have parental or guardian approval to receive the vaccine.
(3) comments
On June 30, there were 14 cases of delta variant detected in Oregon. On July 7, that number rose to 38 cases of delta variant in Oregon, representing an increase of 172% over one week.
With less than 50% of Douglas County vaccinated, the delta variant likely will find our anti-vax petri dish to flourish and continue to mutate into something even more deadly.
https://www.gisaid.org/hcov19-variants/
The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new cases in Douglas County today. That makes it 63 new cases in the last week. The weekly positive test rate for Douglas County has increased to above 6% compared to the state average of 2.4%.
Oregon reported 336 new coronavirus cases today, the highest number in 45 days.
