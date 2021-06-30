Effective Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has lifted nearly all restrictions put in place after the coronavirus pandemic began.
In an announcement late last week, Brown had announced all restrictions related to face coverings, social distancing, business occupancy and group gatherings would be lifted by June 30 "at the latest," with the goal of having at least 70% of Oregon adults ages 18 or older at least partially vaccinated by June 30. As of Friday, the state had reached 69.1%.
"It means, effectively, Oregon is 100% open for business," Brown said.
As of Tuesday, 19,000 residents were needed to reach the 70% plateau. Under the average of 3,000 doses being administered daily, state officials expect to reach that mark by July 7.
Brown signed an executive order Friday which rescinded five other such orders which she enacted during the pandemic, including mask mandates, county level restrictions and restrictions on businesses.
The state will still adhere to federal guidance mandating face coverings in airports, on public transit and at health care facilities.
Meanwhile, Douglas County has seen relatively small case counts over the past four days, reporting just six positive cases Saturday, eight (with one presumptive positive case) Sunday and six Monday. In its Tuesday report, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 11 positive cases and two presumptive positive.
Thirteen county residents were receiving hospital care, eight locally and five out of the area. The Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 106 positive patients in isolation, which is down nearly 50 from one week earlier. There are 148 potential contacts who are in isolation.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 230 new positive and presumptive cases Tuesday and announced seven deaths, which pushed Oregon's death toll to 2,770 due to the pandemic.
