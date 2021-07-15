After five consecutive days of single-digit positive tests for the coronavirus, Douglas County reported 15 new positive tests and two presumptive positives in its Wednesday report.
The team also reported eight new cases Tuesday.
Effective this week, the county has gone to three weekly updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
There were 11 county residents receiving hospital care due to COVID-19, with five locally and six out of the area. The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 101 patients who tested positive who are in isolation as well as 117 possible contacts who are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 591 new cases and six total deaths in its Tuesday and Wednesday reports.
The Douglas County Tiger Team will continue to provide pop-up vaccination clinics throughout Douglas County and has announced its upcoming schedule for this week:
- Thursday, Music in the Park, Millsite Park, Myrtle Creek, 5-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Music on the Half Shell, Stewart Park, 5-8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Grocery Outlet, 151 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tiger Team clinics are available to all county residents age 18 and older, and no appointment is necessary.
Aviva Health is also offering vaccinations at its clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101, in Roseburg near Costco. That clinic is open to anyone age 12 or older to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, although those ages 12-14 must have parental or guardian approval to receive the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.