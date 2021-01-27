Another Douglas County resident has died of COVID-19, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Tuesday.
A 96-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the disease Jan. 15 died Monday.
No additional information was released about the woman.
She was the 47th county resident to die from the pandemic.
County officials announced Tuesday that Douglas County will remain in the high risk category for COVID-19. That's a lower ranking than 25 of the state's counties, which are in the extreme risk category.
The ranking is based on the county's COVID-19 cases per population and test positivity rate.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Douglas County had 220 cases over the two weeks ending Jan. 23, or 196 cases per 100,000 people, and a test positivity rate of 4.4%.
Because of its comparatively low ranking, all Douglas County businesses are allowed by the state to remain open with some restrictions.
Despite that, the response team sounded a note of caution.
"While we have managed to stay in the high risk level, our positive case count is still concerning. For the past two weeks, we reported 220 new COVID cases," the team said in a press release.
The team said recent case investigations revealed that almost one-third of the county's cases over the last two weeks were linked to outbreaks at two large faith-based organizations.
"These outbreaks have had a dramatic impact on our communities, our businesses and our residents," the team said.
Where they haven't seen large outbreaks, the team said, is at gyms, restaurants and bars.
The high risk level will continue through Feb. 11, and is reassessed every two weeks.
The response team reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County Tuesday.
Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, nine locally and two out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 147 people who have the illness and are in isolation, along with another 331 people who have had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 796 new cases statewide and 22 new deaths Tuesday.
To date, 324,473 vaccines have been given to state residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.