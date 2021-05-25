The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 16 new positive test results and 17 hospitalizations of county residents in its Monday report.
The team said after reviewing nearly 200 cases of residents with coronavirus over the past two reporting weeks — with the end of that period being Thursday — none of the positive cases reported to the Douglas Public Health Network included people who had received a partial or full vaccination against COVID-19.
"The majority of those are residents that are eligible to get the vaccine, with only a few that are not eligible as they are under the age of 12," the team said in Monday's report. "This confirms that already overwhelming fact that the COVID-19 vaccine is proven to be a very effective took for virus protection for those that have chosen to get their shot."
Roseburg Public Schools announced Monday that there had been positive COVID-19 cases at two different school sites. A case at Hucrest Elementary School was confirmed over the weekend and a case at Green Elementary School was confirmed Monday by the Douglas Public Health Network.
Of the 17 county residents receiving hospital care for COVID-19, nine are being cared for locally and eight are out of the area.
The health network is also monitoring 179 positive cases who are in isolation, an increase of 33 since Thursday. There are 422 potential contacts in quarantine, up from 255 reported contacts May 17.
As part of the county's Monday report, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center a the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, responded to the widespread myth that vaccination against COVID-19 could impact a woman's ability to get pregnant.
"This is pure nonsense," Offit said, also a member of the Federal Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. "There's no evidence that people have lost any fertility because of the COVID-19 vaccines. The rumor about fertility issues apparently started with the myth that the coronavirus spike protein, which is mimicked when you get a vaccine, also mimics the protein on the surface of placental cells. This is absolutely false."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echoed Offit's statements, saying "There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems."
The Oregon Health Authority reported 284 new positive and presumptive cases and two deaths Monday. It also announced that 1,740,904 Oregonians have received a full vaccination against COVID-19, with an additional 2,172,150 who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot sequence.
Meanwhile, the Douglas County Tiger Team has announced three mobile pop-up vaccination clinics for this week:
• Tuesday, Coles Valley Vineyards, 10003 Melqua Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Camas Valley Fire Department, 142 Burma Road, 8 a.m. to noon
• Wednesday, Tenmile Fire Department, 158 Reston Road, 1-4 p.m.
The pop-up clinics are available to everyone 18 and older. To request a Tiger Team clinic in your rural area, contact 541-670-3110 or the county's COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550.
(1) comment
Thanks Dr. Bob and the rest of the experts getting good information out there about vaccines. This should be the most nonpartisan, nonpolitical, simple health decision people can make. People seem to forget -- both Biden AND Trump got vaccinated.
