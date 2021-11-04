Three more deaths of Douglas County residents due to COVID-19 complications have been reported, raising the county’s death toll to 258 since March 2020.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery team reported 91 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, including 41 Tuesday and 50 Wednesday, raising the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in Douglas County to 12,555.
The three deaths included a 59-year-old man who died Monday and a 92-year-old and 57-year-old who died Tuesday. Neither of the three were vaccinated against the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there were 25 county residents receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus, 15 locally and 10 out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there were two COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, while four patients in the progressive care unit Tuesday had either been transferred or released from the hospital. Ten percent of all patients being cared for at Mercy were due to COVID-19.
A few days ago Mike has posted something about a close friend of his in another state where his friend took covid seriously with wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, etc. Yet the wife was what you typically see with a person in douglas county where if it anything that was suggested by a democrat, just don't do it. The wife got covid and ended up dying. It reminded me of an observation I've made the last few months working at Costco. I'll see a family of four, or a couple shopping in the store, but very rarely all of the members of the party all wearing a mask. Whats interesting is I'd say about 95 percent of the time the lone person NOT wearing a mask where the other people are is almost always the male partner (husband/boy friend) yet the female partner (and kids if its a family) will have one on. I guess to most of the male population here wearing a mask is seen as something very unmanly too?
11 of the last 14 Douglas County Covid deaths have all been men. Only one of the 11 was vaccinated.
Douglas County Covid vaccinations are falling off the table even though Douglas County, at 49.3%, is one of the lowest vaccinated counties in the state according to the CDC. Only 256 Douglas County residents (0.2%) were fully vaccinated last week, which is half the number vaccinated the week before. Below is the number of Douglas County residents who became fully vaccinated during each of the previous weeks according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link).
Week
Ending----------------Number
======================
November 3------------256
October 27--------------507
October 20--------------500
October 13--------------553
October 6----------------858
September 29----------713
September 22--------1,009
September 15-----------905
September 8------------552
September 1------------558
August 24----------------571
August 18----------------481
August 11----------------370
August 4------------------292
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19VaccinationTrends/OregonStatewideVaccinationTrends
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said during his October 15th KQEN radio interview (below link) that ALL religious and medical exceptions for the state’s vaccine mandate were accepted. NONE were denied. Specifically, Superintendent Cordon said, “We were able to give exceptions to anyone who wanted one.”
Superintendent Cordon justified approval of ALL exceptions because he claimed there had been no Covid spread in Roseburg Schools. Specifically, Superintendent Cordon said, “Our responsibility isn’t to insure vaccination, it’s to insure we don’t have spread in schools…We’ve had no evidence of spread in the school…We have no evidence of spread.”
Superintendent Cordon’s claim of no Covid spread in Roseburg Schools is contradicted by the Oregon Health Authority weekly Outbreak Report which reported 16 Covid cases at Roseburg High School since September 27. This includes 4 Covid cases in the week before Superintendent Cordon’s radio interview and 3 more Covid cases since his interview.
13 Douglas County schools reported 24 new Covid cases last week according to the Oregon Health Authority weekly Outbreak Report published yesterday. The following are Douglas County schools that reported new cases in just the last week:
---------------------------------Cases
---------------------------------Since
----------------------------------Last------Onset
School------------------------Week-----Date
==================================
Douglas High-------------------1-----10/18/21
Fullerton IV Elementary-----1-----10/19/21
Geneva Academy-------------5------10/19/21
Glendale SD 77----------------3------10/25/21
Green Elementary------------1------10/22/21
John C. Fremont Middle----1------10/17/21
Lincoln Middle-----------------1------10/21/21
Melrose Elementary---------1------10/18/21
Phoenix--------------------------3------10/22/21
Riddle Elementary------------1------10/25/21
Roseburg High -----------------3-----10/24/21
Winchester Elementary-----1------10/23/21
Yoncalla High-------------------2------10/21/21
Total-----------------------------24
https://kqennewsradio.com/2021/10/15/inside-douglas-county-10-15-21/
When people die in their 50s for any reason, they're dying too young. This is a heartbreaking tragedy.
