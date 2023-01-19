COVID-19 cases up by 30% in Douglas County Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS COUNTY — COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are up by 30% for the week ending on Wednesday.An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 70 cases were reported, compared to 54 in the previous week.DPHN Public Information Officer Vanessa Becker said two COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Becker said those people were 64 and 76 years of age, and neither was vaccinated.Since January 2020, 461 county residents have died related to COVID-19 and 25,724 cases of the virus have been reported. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vanessa Becker Douglas County Douglas Week Update Resident Case Kyle Bailey News Director Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Topp-It to open in the next few weeks This Week in Obituaries Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Northwest Restaurant-Goers Say They’re Average or Generous Tippers Top 25 Fared Women's Top 25 Fared 'Help': Colombia rescues sailor adrift in Caribbean 24 days College Basketball Scores
