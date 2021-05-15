Douglas County officials confirmed the death of a Douglas County resident related to COVID-19 in its noon update Friday.
The 85-year-old man who died April 3 is the 71st COVID-19 related death of a county resident.
Additionally, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported seven new cases Friday and eight on Saturday, making the total number of cases 3,296.
As of Saturday, there were 16 Douglas County residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, 11 locally and five out of the area.
There are 110 people in isolation and 291 people in quarantine throughout the county, according to Saturday's update from the county. Isolation is recommended for confirmed and presumptive cases, while quarantine is for those who have been in direct contact with people with COVID-19.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people ages 12 and over. Children between 12-14 will need consent from a parent or guardian before receiving the vaccine.
All other vaccines are available to people 16 and over.
“Everyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and we want people to know they are eligible and that we have vaccine available," said Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a press release. "Having the majority of our residents vaccinated is the surest road to getting back the sense of normalcy and freedom that we all miss and want. It’s your turn to help us get there!"
The Douglas County Tiger Team is continuing to bring COVID-19 vaccines directly to rural areas.
