Two restaurants located next to each other in a Roseburg strip mall are the subjects of complaints filed with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, alleging the businesses were not following COVID-19 safety regulations.
Blac-N-Bleu Bistro and My Coffee are both located at 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd. Blac-N-Bleu is alleged to have allowed indoor dining and drinking during a period when that was prohibited, said Aaron Corvin, a spokesman for Oregon OSHA. That complaint was received March 9, he said.
Douglas County is currently in an extreme risk category for COVID-19, and restaurants are only allowed to serve customers through take-out or outdoor dining options.
The complaint involving My Coffee alleges that customers and employees were not wearing masks and not enforcing mask and social distance requirements, Corvin said. That complaint was received Feb. 9.
Neither restaurant could be reached for comment Tuesday.
Corvin said the vast majority of complaints are handled by simply working with the business owner, and few result in formal enforcement actions or citations. Statewide, out of more than 20,000 complaints OSHA has received, less than 100 have resulted in citations, he said.
In Douglas County, out of more than 700 complaints received, only one — against Casey’s Restaurant in Roseburg — has led to a citation, Corvin said.
“Generally, our approach has involved education and enforcement,” he said. “When we receive a COVID-19 complaint alleging an on-the-job hazard, we engage the employer about it. If we can get things straightened out from the get-go, then we will do that.
“However, if employers refuse to engage with us — or if they openly defy workplace health and safety standards — then the likelihood of an inspection markedly increases.”
Blac-N-Bleu has already made some changes following the complaint. The restaurant has set up outdoor seating for its customers and is only offering that or take-out service, according to its Facebook page.
A sign on the front door Monday listed eight workplace outbreaks in Douglas County, and said in part: “Not one case listed is from a restaurant, bar or gym. Our businesses are being attacked for trying to run just like everyone else. This needs to stop! We have the same rights!...What is not fair is restaurants, bars and gyms are having to sacrifice their businesses, but other businesses are allowed to stay open. This is discrimination and is against our constitutional rights. There is a double standard here that needs to be addressed…”
Fans of Blac-N-Bleu came to the defense of the restaurant, posting their comments on its Facebook page. Several people also criticized whomever notified OSHA about the potential infractions.
Here is a sampling of the more than three dozen comments posted to the site:
“Open or closed we have tried to support your business! ... Please do what you need to do. I hear getting a liquor license back is a tough process!” Kiten Grensky
“Such a great staff! I’m so glad you are making a statement. My work has been closed down for one year today. I support what you are doing. Keep moving forward.” Todd Boyd
“GOD people, if you are worried about eating out, then stay home!” Debbie Duxbury Horton
“Just leave us alone!” Ron McGuire
Corvin said there has been a recent uptick in enforcement activity involving restaurants, including some saying they’re going to openly disregard the COVID-19 requirements.
“If you do that you’re getting on our radar,” he said. “And we have a track record of inspections and issuing citations for that.”
He pointed to two restaurants in Florence that recently received more than $36,000 in fines combined for reportedly allowing indoor dining in violation of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Casey’s Restaurant has also continued to serve customers indoors in violation of the COVID-19 restrictions. OSHA has issued more than $14,000 in fines to the restaurant, which is appealing them.
“Relative to normal times, we’ve seen a pretty high number of willful violations during the pandemic,” Corvin said.
We have reached the day when it is up to government to tell us how to act, how to live and how to protect ourselves. If a person is afraid or at high risk of contracting covid-19 then don't eat out or go to restaurants that have indoor dining. If wearing a mask is important then do so. We have lost sight of personal responsibility. OSHA is being used as enforcement for the mandates because fining people is unconstitutional because the mandates being imposed are unconstitutional after 30 days because they must be voted on by our state legislators after 30 days. If the employees are uncomfortable working under these conditions then they are free to quit. I am pretty sure if the restaurants were following the imposed guidelines they wouldn't be needed anyway. Live how you see best and respect others choices to do the same. That is what makes freedom beautiful.
The owners of Blac-n-Bleu and My Coffee are both board members of Citizens for Tyranny. Both are among the 7 of 10 Citizens for Tyranny board members that received federal Paycheck Protection Program money totaling $328,016. In case you forgot, Citizens for Tyranny is that 100 strong group of Douglas County Businesses that publicly shames old ladies in blood and coerces elected officials to pledge their support or risk recall from their elected positions. Below are the list of board members and how much PPP money each business owner received.
PPP----------POSITION-----PERSON---------------------BUSINESS
$27,755----Chairman----Aimee Jones---------------Blended Main St Eatery
$83,000----Vice Chair---Todd & Kristen Koens----Blac-n-Bleu Bistro
$7,135------Vice Chair---Brandi & Leo Voepel-----Pacific Fitness
---------------Vice Chair---Sean Klope------------------Old Sportsman Riddle
----------------Secretary---Corinna Long ---------------Blended Main St Eatery
$39,376-----Secretary---Savannah Underwood---My Coffee & Wine Exp
$39,500-----Secretary---Jasmine Guyer--------------Bobby Geyer Const
$123,600---Member----Lance & Laurie Mounts---Casey's Restaurant
----------------Member----Brett & Mendi Parrett----Events Non-Profit Advo
----------------Member----Rudy Luna--------------------Swing From the Vines
$7,650-------Member----Terry Brock------------------Body Shop Total Fitness
==========
$328,016
Thank you, Mike for exposing this.
ENOUGH STOP BEING CONTROLLED BY FEAR. THEY ARE SCARING YOU AND YOUR LETTING THEM.
Other states are opening up. But no oregon can't because there is a worse thing than covid and thats fear. The hospitals are not over taken by it and no thats not because of kate brown is closing business or her stupid mask rules. RISE UP AND SAY NO!! BE FREE AGAIN. And if you are scared stay home and lock your door. Let people who want to enjoy life enjoy it. No matter what many seem to believe we all must die and all be damned if i want to do it being controlled from fear.
The thing is though most businesses here AREN'T closing but still portray themselves as a "struggling business" which is quite the contrary from the info Mike has dug up. It seems most of them are better off financially than they were pre covid despite everything going on. But if your so macho and intimidating feel free to go gun tooting off to Salem to "rise up" and let us know how that works out for ya.
Sheep will be sheep and nothing will ever change them!!!!!
"Not one case listed is from a restraunt, bar, or gym". They must be getting their information from scientist Chris Boice who claims the same facts when factual information from the county can't trace most of the sources of cases here to be able to make such claims with great certainty.
More people equals larger chance of exposure. Where do you think you have a greater chance of exposure at a crowded non socially distanced Costco and Fred Meyer or a capacity limited, controlled socially distanced Restaurant?
We have reached herd immunity - stop being so silly!
Please list your sources and facts where you can support your claim, oh wait you can't! It's a shame the NR staff won't ban people like you for spreading false information.
Just because after a years worth of solid info on this virus & they willingly choose to be Ignorant & have No concern for Any other Human living in this area. I will Not ever eat there. Your inability to Understand Science is No defense against it.
Who cares if you eat there. If your so scared you stay home and lock your door quite trying to control others because your scared.
Country Craftsman, do you observe speed limits while driving? Do you wear your seat belt while driving? Do you wait in line at the Post Office? Do you pay your taxes? If you do any of these things that allows others to control your life, it must be because you are scared and a coward.
I guess you don't understand that LAWS voted on by citizens or elected legislatures are different than RULES set by Governor. It's not rocket science!!!! And the comparison to standing in line anywhere is ridiculous. It's craziness that it is perfectly acceptable to walk past people in the grocery store and stand next to somebody in the produce aisle, but sitting in a restaurant at a CONTROLLED 6ft. is somehow more unsafe.
In case you haven't been following it closely, the Governor's "rules" were upheld by the Oregon Supreme Court. And by the way, you aren't supposed to stand next to someone in the produce department, you are supposed to always maintain 6 feet of separation.l
craftsman i think you are the one that's trying to control others by keeping us at home so you can spread your disease to those not wanting to get sick and maybe die. quit trying to pretend we live in normal times. the more you run around maskless the longer it's going to take to get back to normal.
So it's perfectly okay for everyone to have to conform to what you want people to do, but when someone wants you to do something that you don't find acceptable, like stay home if you don't feel safe, then its a problem for you!!!! Do you take off your mask to drink the Koolaid or sip it under the mask with straw?
I’m not seeing the double standard the owners claim. Blac-n-Bleu Bistro owners Todd & Kristen Koens received $83,000 of federal Paycheck Protection Program money. And My Coffee owner Savannah Underwood received $39,376 of PPP money according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Furthermore, what isn’t mentioned in the article is both the Koens and Savannah Underwood are board members of Citizens for Tyranny (below link), the Douglas County Business Group that publicly shames old ladies in blood and coerces elected officials to pledge their support or face recall.
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/photos/108016997920199
Why does the News-Review keep claiming Casey’s Restaurant was fined over $14,000 by OSHA. Per the below link, the citation was for $5,000. Is it because Casey's owners claimed the fine was $14,000 so they could get more donations on their GoFundMe page?
https://www.osha.gov/pls/imis/establishment.inspection_detail?id=1474727.015
The News-Review also fails to mention Casey’s owners Lance & Laurie Mounts received $123,600 in PPP money, and also fails to mention Lance & Laurie Mounts are ALSO Citizens for Tyranny board members.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/mounts-enterprises-llc-1758927204
is this PPP money something they were to share with their employees and if so what was it based on ????
The amount of PPP money each business owner received is based on the number of employees claimed and the amount of money the owners claimed to have paid their employees on their application to receive the PPP money. Essentially, hospitals got more than restaurants because medical workers make more money than waitresses. PPP money was to be used by business owners to keep their employees working and not laid off. To those businesses unaffected by coronavirus, it was just free, non-taxable money to the owners, who quite possibly also received a $1,200 and $600 stimulus payment in addition.
The government is now investigating literally thousands of PPP fraud cases ranging from overstating employee numbers to laying off workers after accepting PPP money, to stacking, which is multiple businesses with the same business address each receiving separate PPP funds.
Noteworthy is that one of the four Businesses all with the same business address related to Senator Dallas Heard is listed with the business name of “DallasHeard” on the PPP application (below link). It is identified on the PPP application as a sole proprietorship with one employee and yet was awarded $42,165 in PPP money. That is an unusually high award for a one employee in a landscaping business. Definitely more than allocated to healthcare workers. The average is $9,600 per employee. How Senator Heard qualified for so much money should be explained.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/dallasheard-7503117105
The fact that you are using probublica for any supposed factual information speaks for itself!!!
One citation out of over 700 complaints is not exactly what jack-booted stormtroopers do. I'd consider it a very warm and fuzzy approach.
From the Grammar Police (TM): "...criticized whomever notified OSHA about the potential infractions," should read, "...criticized whoever notified OSHA about the potential infractions." Had the sentence stopped at "whomever" it would have been correct; but since this "who" committed a verb, then "who" is a subject.
[lol]... Ah yes, and let's not even get into the use of the word "myself".
