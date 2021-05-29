In its Saturday report, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported there were 196 residents confirmed to be carrying the coronavirus in isolation, an increase of 10 from Friday.
As of Saturday, 716 residents were listed in quarantine as of Saturday.
The county reported 13 new positive and two presumptive positive cases in its Saturday report, and 18 county residents were receiving hospital care, nine locally and nine out of the area.
Combined with Friday’s report, the county response team has announced 32 positive and presumptive positive cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 433 new positive and presumptive cases Friday and another 376 on Saturday.
There are lots of people in isolation and oh, by the way, two Douglas County residents also died from Coronavirus over the past two days.
This article is like reporting there was a huge car pile-up on the I-5 and 15 cars were totaled. And never mentioning that 10 people died.
