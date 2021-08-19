A Douglas County patient died yesterday at CHI Mercy Medical Center while waiting for a bed in the ICU to open up.
The hospital, through the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team, shared the story on Thursday afternoon.
“This moment, we pause.
A COVID positive patient was in our Emergency Department, within our four walls, waiting for an open Intensive Care Unit bed to receive life-saving care.
It had been several hours because other COVID positive patients had filled those beds.
Even after expanding ICU care onto other floors, there weren't any beds available for this patient.
We didn't have enough.
This patient died in the Emergency Department waiting for an Intensive Care Unit bed.
This is very real to our physicians, clinicians, housekeepers, and each member of our Mercy family.
Today, we paused, we reset and we tried to move forward mentally and physically for our own well-being and serving our most vulnerable, sick patients within our four walls.
We need your help, grace and kindness.”
In its release, the county recovery team said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases have overwhelmed hospitals all across the state.
"This pandemic has impacted everyone’s life, some more than others, and some in ways you will never know. The men and women who are on the front lines at our local hospitals and medical care facilities are dealing with the latter, every day, every hour and every minute," the county said.
On Wednesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Douglas Public Health Network recommended residents work from home if possible and avoid large gatherings.
Mike, may I suggest that you re-post this comment under Linda Snyder's LTE?
238 new Covid cases and 3 MORE DEATHS were reported in Douglas County today by the Oregon Health Authority (below link). There now have been 21 Covid deaths in Douglas County in the last 21 days. 24 Douglas County residents have died of Covid since our Douglas County Commissioners were granted full Covid restriction control on June 30 as they demanded from the Governor because they claimed to know better how to control Covid in Douglas County.
Douglas County had a RECORD 1,155 new Covid cases over the past week while the positive test rate remains over 30%.
1,938 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 1,726.5 today, which is higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 1,162 new coronavirus cases and a RECORD 14 deaths today and reported a RECORD 5,800 new cases and 40 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD 2,969 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.6% today.
There are 91 ICU beds and 370 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There is currently a RECORD 231 in ICU and a RECORD 128 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 13 ICU beds and 80 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 170 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today, breaking yesterday’s record by 4. 34 Oregonians are in ICU and 21 Oregonians are on ventilators in Region 3. 577 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19Update/DailyDataUpdate
Douglas County's 238 new Covid cases is the 4th most in Oregon followed by Clackamas (269), Jackson (345) and Lane (319) counties. Douglas County with a little over 2% of the population had almost 10% of Oregon's cases.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2ed8a25
Maybe the Clowns aka Commissioners at the courthouse could start enforcing the mask mandate and institute other mandates like requiring County employees to get vaccinated instead of getting dead. We knew this was coming and we know its going to get worse. We can take action now to minimize the impacts on our system ... or not. The economic positives are not possible until we get COVID 19 under control. Businesses are closing because employees are sick and cannot come to work, shelves are emptying because goods are not being transported because workers are sick. It's not that complicated . . . vaccines and masks and staying put.
This death is Douglas County's 106th and represents 19 Covid deaths in the last 21 days that we know of.
Correction: This death was once of 3 reported in Douglas County today by the Oregon Health Authority. That makes it 21 deaths in the last 21 days. Must be a hoax.
Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/
How much will it cost compared to a vaccine?
Ivermectin for my cattle is dirt cheap. Once/if it's routinely used for Covid in people, I expect serious gouging, at least here in the U.S.. When I was in medical school, trachoma was the number one cause of blindness worldwide, and it cost about a dime to prevent it with ten days' worth of doxycycline (in Africa and most of the developing world). Today, out-of-patent (patented 1957) doxycycline is about $2 a pill and a couple years ago was around $10 a pill as I recall--total gouging. (In the U.S.)
The ivermectin studies look promising. That meta-analysis cited is flawed, but a Bayesian analysis, subtracting individual studies, indicate the findings may be robust.
"A recent meta-analysis of the trials evaluating ivermectin (Bryant et al., 2021) was widely welcomed by those who have argued that this antiparasitic drug is a cheap and effective treatment for Covid-19 infections. The study concluded:
“Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”
These conclusions stand in stark contrast to those of a later meta-analysis (Roman et al., 2021) which looked at a subset of the trials. They concluded:
“In comparison to SOC or placebo, IVM did not reduce all-cause mortality, length of stay or viral clearance in RCTs in COVID-19 patients with mostly mild disease. IVM did not have effect on AEs or SAEs. IVM is not a viable option to treat COVID-19 patients.”
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Norman-Fenton/publication/353794395_Bayesian_Meta_Analysis_of_Ivermectin_Effectiveness_in_Treating_Covid-19_with_sensitivity_analysis_to_account_for_possibly_flawed_studies/links/61123ce6169a1a0103ee1689/Bayesian-Meta-Analysis-of-Ivermectin-Effectiveness-in-Treating-Covid-19-with-sensitivity-analysis-to-account-for-possibly-flawed-studies.pdf
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2452318621000350
An important point is that vaccination will do more to prevent the spread of infection, since people with the disease shed before symptoms.
But, hey! It's worth more study, and likely will be added to our armamentarium.
I agree with you, Joe and Insta tech. The data is promising. I note that studies I have seen are rather disparate. One study showed no benefits in seriously ill patients in the ICU. Another showed a 75 % reduction in mortality in moderately ill patients, which is a nice effect but leaves significant mortality beyond what you would expect from vaccinated individuals. Does it prevent so-called "long-haul covid"? No one knows. There also some bias issues raised by reviewers in meta-analyses. Since having the virus replicating in your cells exposes you to all of the offending proteins, including the spike protein generated by the vaccine mRNA, you are not spared anything with ivermectin over the vaccine. The data still show that vaccination is the best approach.
The issue of Ivermectin is personal to me. I have a much loved anti-vax relative who has been convinced by reading Dr. Powell's blog that Ivermectin is all that's needed.
Unfortunately, the so-called best study on the efficacy of Ivermectin as a treatment for covid has been withdrawn due to ethical issues. It was faked. Made up. The language plagiarized from a mix of other studies. Why? Why would somebody do this? I don't know. But it happened within the last 5 weeks.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jul/16/huge-study-supporting-ivermectin-as-covid-treatment-withdrawn-over-ethical-concerns
My relative is still unvaccinated, still counting on Ivermectin if he gets sick.
mworden: thanks! I had missed that Guardian article. The sloppy plagiarism was amusing.
This one fabricated, plagiarized, faked study is probably solely responsible for the positive reviews that suggest ivermectin works. It's important that people know this. If they take ivermectin, it's unlikely to hurt them. But if they avoid vaccination because they think they have ivermectin as a treatment, they may very well die. From the article:
“Because the Elgazzar study is so large, and so massively positive – showing a 90% reduction in mortality – it hugely skews the evidence in favour of ivermectin,” Meyerowitz-Katz said.
“If you remove this one study from the scientific literature, suddenly there are very few positive randomised control trials of ivermectin for Covid-19. Indeed, if you get rid of just this research, most meta-analyses that have found positive results would have their conclusions entirely reversed.”
@mworden
The Elgazzar study done in Egypt is unfortunate, but there are several other studies showing Ivermectin to be a viable treatment option. Here are a few:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011
https://journals.lww.com/americantherapeutics/Fulltext/2021/08000/Ivermectin_for_Prevention_and_Treatment_of.7.aspx
You said, " If they take ivermectin, it's unlikely to hurt them." I agree with you there.
The vaccines, however, have already killed thousands of people, and are causing life altering medical conditions to thousands more. This is troubling to say the least.
People should have all of the data in front of them and be given the choice of treatment. When information is not presented, or even actively blocked, we've moved out of the bounds of science. If we truly want lives to be saved, we need to be seeking, researching, and providing all avenues of treatment.
Was the person person who died waiting for an ICU bed vaccinated?
Likely. It's a certainty that some of those already in the ICU could have avoided filling the bedspace by getting vaccinated months ago.
But medical ethics rightly prevent doctors from treating or withholding treatment based on "fault"--as satisfying that might be on a human, judgmental level. It's a feeling I share, at first blush, but would have to resist, if I were put into the doctors' dilemma.
Possibly. I would have thought it unlikely.
We Need a Field Hospital and Personnel to Staff It in Southern Oregon Now
My condolences to the family and to the Mercy staff who did what they could, but didn't have an ICU bed for this patient. This is a tragedy. It's scary. It could happen again.
We need a field hospital in Southern Oregon. Jackson County has already made the request to the state. Our Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress need to issue a statement in support of that request. As do Senator Dallas Heard, Rep. Christine Goodwin and the mayors of our cities and towns.
In Spring of 2020, Gov. Brown authorized the Oregon National Guard to set up an overflow covid field hospital at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. They know how to do it. They have the knowledge, the skill and the resources.
Mercy staff can do only so much. If there are no ICU beds and not enough staff to support those beds, then more people are going to die before receiving treatment.
Please, Commissioners, Dr. Gray from Mercy, the people who have the authority to make this request to Kate Brown, do not delay another day. We are counting on you.
