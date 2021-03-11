A 91-year-old woman became the 58th Douglas County resident to die of COVID-19, Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer confirmed Thursday.
The woman had been diagnosed with the illness Feb. 8 and died Wednesday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 15 new cases Thursday.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 192 people right now who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as another 455 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 367 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 11 new deaths.
To date, 1,235,071 vaccines have been administered statewide and 445,624 people have been fully vaccinated either by receiving the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna.
614,812 Pfizer doses have been administered, 613,445 Moderna doses, 5,969 Johnson & Johnson, and 841 doses where the maker wasn't specified.
In Douglas County, 23,940 doses have now been administered to 16,888 people. A total of 7,042 people are fully vaccinated, while 9,846 are waiting for their second shots.
Of those doses given, 7,041 were Pfizer, 16,752 were Moderna and 135 Johnson & Johnson, with 12 doses unspecified.
The health authority said on its website that its statistics can lag behind numbers on the ground by as much as three days.
Seniors have received about 45% of Douglas County's doses so far. People 80 and above are in the age demographic with the highest number of vaccine doses to date at 3,404.
The second highest number, 2,673 doses, has gone to people aged 70 to 74 and the third highest, 2,385 doses, to those aged 75 to 79.
