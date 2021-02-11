Wednesday was another tough pandemic day for Douglas County.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 37 new cases and one new death Wednesday.
An 89-year-old man was diagnosed Jan. 24 and died Tuesday. He was the 51st county resident to die of the disease.
No active outbreaks at local care facilities appeared on the state's weekly outbreak list Wednesday.
New on the workplace outbreak list this week was Huffman & Wright Logging Company in Canyonville, with eight cases between Jan. 24 and Feb. 5.
SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston added two cases to its outbreak, bringing its total to seven, the most recent Feb. 3.
CHI Mercy Medical Center's latest outbreak increased by three cases to 69, the most recent Jan. 31.
Aviva Health in Roseburg added one new case, bringing its total to 11. The most recent case was Jan. 29.
Advanced Skin Center and Dermatology, had no new cases and remained at five, the most recent Jan. 29.
Workplace outbreaks listed as active include those where there has been at least one case in the past 28 days.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team continues to urge patience for seniors 80 and over who are now eligible for vaccinations. Not all of the providers who have agreed to give vaccines have vaccines to give yet.
Seniors are encouraged to first reach out to their regular health care providers. If they are not planning to give vaccinations, the next step would be to contact a pharmacy that has signed up to be a vaccinator.
Seniors 75 and older will become eligible on Monday, with the eligibility age decreasing to 70 on Feb. 22 and to 65 on March 1.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that new cases, hospitalizations and deaths all declined statewide from the previous week, with new cases showing a 15% decrease.
There were 555 new cases and 13 new deaths statewide Wednesday.
Statewide, 604,215 vaccines have been given and 821,150 doses have been delivered to sites across the state, the health authority said.
In Douglas County, 7,231 vaccinations have been given.
To date, Douglas County local public health has received 6,500 vaccine doses and deployed them to local vaccinators. That figure doesn't include vaccines sent directly from the federal or state government to sites like the Roseburg VA Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians or local pharmacies.
The county operates a COVID-19 hotline from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 541-464-6550.
