The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 21 new confirmed and one presumptive case in its Saturday press release.
The new positive cases push the county’s total to 2,603 cases since the coronavirus pandemic was declared nearly one year ago. There have been 55 deaths of Douglas County residents related to the coronavirus.
At present, the team is monitoring 189 confirmed cases who are in isolation as well as 577 contact-traced contacts who are in quarantine.
Fourteen Douglas County residents are receiving hospital care for the coronavirus, 10 locally and four outside the county.
While doses of the vaccine are expected to become more available in Douglas County in the coming weeks, the response team issued a warning from the Oregon Health Authority about potential scams pertaining to the vaccination:
- People cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine. If someone calls to offer an appointment for payment, it’s a scam;
- Do not pay to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who wants money to put you on a list, make an appointment for you, or reserve a spot in line for you is a scammer;
- If you are uninsured, on Medicare, an employer plan, private insurance or the Oregon Health Plan, you do not have to pay to get the vaccine;
- Ignore sales ads for the vaccine. The vaccine is available only through federal, state or local health care partners. It cannot be purchased;
- No legitimate health care provider will text or email about the vaccine and request a person’s Social Security Number, banking information or credit card number;
- You are not required to provide a Social Security Number when registering for a vaccine appointment.
Eligibility for the vaccine is presently for Phase 1-B, Group 5, which is seniors 65 and older. Those eligible who wish to get the vaccine are encouraged to contact their local health care provider or qualified local pharmacy to schedule an appointment.
The Oregon Health Authority Saturday reported 202 new confirmed and presumptive cases and three deaths: a 58-year-old Benton County woman, a 75-year-old Clackamas County woman and an 82-year-old Curry County man.
