Diamond Lake Resort will be taking a “pause in operations” for about two weeks to allow staff to recover from an outbreak of COVID-19.
The following note was posted on the resort’s Facebook page Saturday evening:
“This is John (Jonesburg), operations manager at the Diamond Lake Resort. We are in the midst of a COVID outbreak here at the resort. At this time for the safety of our guests and staff we need to take a pause in resort operations. We are closing lodging and food service Monday, Jan. 17, at noon. Reopening Friday, Jan. 28, so our employees can recuperate and quarantine.
“Our store, inner tubing, and snowmobile rentals will be open scheduled hours. Someone will be available to pump fuel as needed. All lodging, as well as food service, will be closed.
“Sorry for the inconvenience.”
The resort declined further comment Monday morning.
The partial closure comes at a time when Douglas County and the state of Oregon have seen significant spikes in reported COVID-19 cases.
Last week, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 517 new positive cases and 25 presumptive cases of the coronavirus for the week, with the total number of cases to date now surpassing 15,000.
Last week saw a spike in the number of new daily reported cases, with 205 new positive cases reported on Wednesday. That marked the fourth time since the start of the pandemic that daily case numbers exceeded 200. The last time the county saw numbers posted that high was on Aug. 24, 2021, when 251 cases were reported on a single day during the height of the delta variant surge.
“We are definitely in our next surge of COVID,” the county’s response team said in its weekly report. “As we mentioned before, if there is any good news, it is that the peak of the omicron cases in other parts of the world were short-lived.”
The state is also seeing a record-breaking surge in cases, much of it associated with omicron cases. Earlier this month, more than 10,000 new cases were reported in a single day, and the seven-day average of cases in Oregon jumped nearly 400%, state officials said.
What’s more, modeling predicted that cases from the omicron variant of the coronavirus will peak in Oregon at the end of January, with 30% more hospitalizations than during the spike last year from the delta variant.
Even more troubling is that with so many people testing at home and not reporting their results, the actual number of cases is likely much higher than what is being reported, authorities said.
State health officials said that earlier in the pandemic official numbers likely captured between 50% and 70% of actual cases; but during this surge of omicron, those official counts are almost certainly missing even more cases.
Authorities warn that such a rapid spread of the virus could overwhelm local hospitals.
