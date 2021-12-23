The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team is reporting 128 new positive and nine presumptive cases of the coronavirus, as well as a significant bump in the percentage of county residents who have completed or at least begun the vaccination process, according to Wednesday's report.
In past weeks, only vaccination doses issued through from state had been tracked among Oregon counties' vaccination status by population, while federally provided doses — most specifically on tribal lands and at veterans care facilities — had been excluded.
As of Tuesday, the Oregon ALERT IIS tracking system updated that federal dosage data with local data, which provided a near 12% jump in Douglas County residents who have at least started the vaccination process.
The new ALERT IIS chart added 14,642 uncounted federally provided doses to Douglas County's vaccination chart, which increased the county's partial vaccination rate for all county residents age 18 and older to an estimated 72.5%. The additional federal vaccines added for Douglas County were nearly equal to the rest of Oregon's 36 counties combined.
"For many weeks, we have endured repeated questions from the public and media about, 'Why we were so far behind?' the county said in its Wednesday report. "This new report clears up the discrepancy and provides the validation of our actual vaccination data we have been waiting for since the beginning of the vaccine rollout."
Umatilla (9,022) and Jefferson counties (4,768) also saw sizable increases in the addition of federal doses administered. However, for Douglas County to reach its goal of having 80% of residents 18 and older fully vaccinated, there are still an estimated 6,932 residents who would need to start the vaccination process, which on the county's daily average would take another 254 days. according to data from ALERT IIS.
As for the county's most recent cases, there were 128 new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests and nine presumptive positives. Two deaths were reported while one was rescinded as it was inadvertently reported twice by Oregon Vital Records.
The two new deaths included a 52-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and a 76-year-old man who was unvaccinated.
A total of 22 county residents were hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus, 19 locally and three out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, the past week saw an average of five COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and three in the progressive care unit.
Donovan, can you or the appropriate person, update the graph that appears on-line below this article. It's been stuck at around 11,000 cases for quite a while. We now have over 14,000 recorded cases. Thanks.
Who are you going to believe, our County Commissioners who claim 72.5% of Douglas County residents age 18 and older have received at least one vaccination OR the Oregon Health Authority’s County Covid Metrics Website which indicates today that 57% of Douglas County residents age 18 and older have received at least one vaccination?
Likewise, the CDC indicates today (below link) 60.3% of Douglas County residents age 18 and older have received at least one vaccination and 50.7% of Douglas County’s total population is vaccinated. OHA numbers do not include vaccinations at VA hospitals that ARE included in CDC numbers which explains why CDC shows a higher percentage than OHA.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=Oregon&data-type=Vaccinations&metric=Administered_Dose1_Pop_Pct&list_select_county=41019
NOWHERE is it published that 72.5% of Douglas County residents age 18 and older have received at least one vaccination? Why would the News-Review publish such misinformation spewed by our County Commissioners as fact without providing a reliable backup source?
Thank you Donovan. When I read the press release from the commissioners yesterday, I had some doubts, because I thought that it was likely that individuals who were vaccinated at the Roseburg VA were all counted in the numerator, irrespective of whether they lived in Douglas County. Tamara was kind enough to disabuse me of that misapprehension. She indicates that the information about county of residency is recorded in the federal data, and the numbers are assigned accordingly.
I really appreciate the updates from her, Dr Dannenhoffer and the commissioners. I do wish that the updates were more frequent, and that there were very strong exhortations toward vaccination, masking, and other appropriate measures. I think that is rather a minimal ask; commissioners really ought to have taken a lot of stronger actions that would have reduced the burden of disease and death in our county.
Thanks, Donovan. These updates are greatly appreciated.
