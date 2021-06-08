Douglas County saw 30 positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, a decline from the previous week.
The county also saw its 79th death as a result of the coronavirus, a 71-year-old man who was diagnosed May 16 and died Sunday.
The average of 10 positive cases per day was lower than the middle of last week, when there were 53 cases reported between Wednesday and Friday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 15 new positive cases Saturday, five new cases Sunday and 10 in its Monday report. As of Monday, 10 county residents were receiving hospital care for the coronavirus, three locally and seven out of the area.
South Umpqua School District announced Monday that two of the people who tested positive were connected to Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek and another person with the virus was connected to South Umpqua High School in Tri City.
The Douglas Public Health Network is presently monitoring 189 positive patients in isolation as well as 430 people in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 125 new positive and presumptive cases Monday.
The Douglas County Tiger Team is bringing free COVID-19 vaccines directly to rural areas via mobile medical vans.
Free pop-up vaccine clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Orenco Systems, 814 Airway Ave., Sutherlin; from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St.; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Glide Rural Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
The Tiger Team will travel to businesses, fire departments, farms or towns to provide pop-up clinics. More information is available at 541-670-3110 or at the COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
Aviva Health operates a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg, across from its main Roseburg clinic near Costco. It offers free vaccines by appointment to residents 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, contact 541-672-9596.
