The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 18 new positive test results and one presumed positive on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,321.
On Friday, the response team reported 20 new cases — 19 confirmed and one presumed positive.
Roseburg Public Schools announced Friday that three more people in the district tested positive for COVID-19.
Eastwood Elementary School reported its first case and two people tested positive at Roseburg High School.
The school district did not indicate whether this involved students, staff or volunteers, citing privacy concerns. The information will be disclosed in Wednesday’s outbreak report from the state health authority.
This is the second time there has been an outbreak at Roseburg High School, which has a total of three reported cases.
Every public school in Douglas County has reported outbreaks since the start of the school year, but there has been no spread within the schools according to local health officials.
As of Saturday, there are 16 Douglas County residents who are hospitalized, 13 locally and three out of the area.
Douglas County Public Health has received 6,500 first dose vaccines from the state and has deployed those to local vaccinators throughout the county. Winter weather delayed additional vaccines but the county is optimistic that those and the allotment for this week will be arriving early in the week.
As of Saturday, health care workers, correctional facility workers, educators and people over the age of 75 are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 269 people in isolation and 610 people in quarantine throughout the county. Isolation is recommended for those with confirmed or presumed positive tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.