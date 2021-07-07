One week after Oregon reached its goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has officially disbanded.
The decision comes 470 days after the team was first assembled on March 23, 2020, shortly after the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a worldwide pandemic.
However, the county's response, in cooperation with the Douglas Public Health Network, will continue to care for those battling symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Douglas County Commissioners ended their Emergency Declaration, which was first put in place March 16, 2020. The commissioners expressed their gratitude to a number of entities which have helped the county manage its COVID-19 caseload and ensuing vaccination efforts.
In the absence of the COVID-19 Response Team, the county will still provide updates via the Board of Commissioners and Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer.
In the team's final official report released Wednesday, seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and two presumptive positives. Ten Douglas County residents are receiving hospital care for the coronavirus, five locally and five out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently monitoring 98 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as 120 potential contacts in isolation.
The Douglas County Tiger Team continues to offer a number of pop-up vaccination clinics this week:
- Wednesday, Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Music in the Park, Millsite Park, Myrtle Creek, 5-8 p.m.
- Friday, Orenco Systems, 814 Airway Ave., Sutherlin, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (by appointment only; call 541-670-3110 to schedule an appointment).
- Saturday, Graffiti Weekend Show & Shine, River Forks Park, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Tiger Team clinics are available to all residents 18 and older.
