Senior Staff Writer
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 17 new cases Thursday.
Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, seven locally and four out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 87 people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as another 174 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Douglas County Tiger Team will be offering vaccines for county residents 16 and older on a walk-in basis at the following locations and times next week:
•8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at the Rice Hill Fire Station, 475 John Long Road, Rice Hill.
•1-4 p.m., Tuesday at the Curtin Fire Station on Curtin Park Road, in Curtin.
•8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday at the Scottsburg Rural Fire Station, 33327 Oregon Highway 38, Scottsburg.
•1-4 p.m., Wednesday at Elkton High School, 739 River Drive, in Elkton.
Douglas Public Health Network is launching a new “it’s your turn” campaign this week, encouraging everyone to step up and get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a press release that everyone 16 and older is now eligible for a vaccine and there is vaccine available.
“Having the majority of our residents vaccinated is the surest road to getting back the sense of normalcy and freedom that we all miss and want. It’s your turn to help us get there!” Dannenhoffer said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 928 new cases and one new death on Thursday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,564,698 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,274,713 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,723 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 1,229,497 Oregon residents have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, and 1,794,112 have had at least one dose. That means 40.2%, of state residents have had at least one shot.
In Douglas County, 56,765 first and second doses have been administered to 33,275 people. That means 29.6% of the county has received at least one shot.
A total of 25,785 county residents have been fully vaccinated.
