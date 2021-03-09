A 75-year-old Douglas County resident has died of COVID-19, becoming the 56th to die since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team the person who died tested positive Feb. 19 and died March 3.
The response team reported 21 new cases Monday and 12 new cases Sunday.
Douglas County Local Public Health received 1,500 Moderna vaccines, 2,340 Pfizer vaccines and 1,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week, for a total of 5,040 vaccines.
All have been deployed to local vaccinators like health clinics and pharmacies in Douglas County, the response team said.
To date, 15,531 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Of those, 6,263 have been fully vaccinated, receiving two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 1,163,828 vaccines have been given.
Seniors 65 and older are currently receiving vaccinations for COVID-19. County health officials are urging seniors to first contact their regular healthcare providers to sign up for a vaccination appointment. Those whose doctors aren't administering vaccines can seek a referral for a shot or can reach out to their local pharmacy. A growing number of pharmacies are now offering the vaccine.
Those who aren't seniors but qualify under a group that became eligible earlier, such as educators and healthcare providers, can email Douglas Public Health Network about getting signed up for a vaccine appointment.
Those who were eligible under Phase 1a, such as health care workers, should email vaccines@DouglasPublicHealthNetwork.org.
Educators should email educatorvaccines@DouglasPublicHealthNetwork.org.
Additionally, the Roseburg VA Medical Center is scheduling appointments for eligible veterans, and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is scheduling appointments for its members.
The health authority reported 234 new cases across the state Monday and two new deaths.
Currently there are 13 Douglas County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, nine locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 205 people with the illness who are in isolation, as well as another 442 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine. That's a total of 647 people.
