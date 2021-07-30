Douglas County just went through its worst week of the pandemic.
In the last seven days, 287 new cases were reported and the daily case record was broken three times, according to data provided by the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team.
The surge comes as the new delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates in the county remain low — just 56% or 53,176 residents above the age of 16 have received at least one dose.
The main cause of the local spike, according to the recovery team, is people traveling to areas that are considered "hot spots" and people choosing to work, visit family and friends, and walk into businesses when they are sick.
Since the pandemic began, Douglas County has reported daily totals of 40 or more cases just six times, however, four of those times have occurred within the last four days.
Breakthrough cases — which the recovery team defines as a case where a fully vaccinated person tests positive for the virus — are practically nonexistent in the county.
Since the first of the year, nearly 3,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 but just 3% were identified as breakthrough cases. Of those 3,000 cases, 96% of those who were hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the recovery team.
With the increased spread efficiency of the delta variant, the epidemiology team at the Douglas Public Health Network is expecting to see higher numbers of breakthrough cases. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 vaccines are still showing to be the most effective prevention measure for slowing the spread, contracting the virus, being hospitalized, or dying from the infection — even with newer variants emerging.
Sadly, the recent surge comes at a time when county residents have more access and ability to get vaccines than ever before, the recovery team said Friday afternoon.
Every Douglas County resident has the ability to get a vaccine within just 5 miles of their home — a goal the commissioners set for themselves at the beginning of this year.
"Again, as we have said since the beginning, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer our Douglas County Public Health Officer and our partners at DPHN and within our local medical communities continue to encourage our residents to be safe, protect your families, take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, stay home if you are sick and make the choice to get vaccinated," read a press release from the recovery team.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 12 and older is eligible to get the vaccine.
"We have plenty of vaccines available, they are safe, they are effective and they are available to anyone 12 and above who wants one," Dannenhoffer said.
Anyone can log onto http://dougcovaccine.com or call the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550 to schedule an appointment.
Suggest name change:
Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team
-->
Douglas County COVID-19 Recrudescence Team.
Recrudescence=the recurrence of an undesirable condition.
Douglas County’s 14-day case rate is 364 today. In the past, Douglas County would have been moved to the Extreme Risk level that closes businesses for a case rate over 200.
Douglas County’s positivity is over 18%. Douglas County reported its 88th death yesterday.
Oregon reported 1,066 new cases today, the highest since January 16. 26 different states reported over 1,000 new cases yesterday.
On average, a person contracts Covid two weeks before they start showing symptoms. Death occurs on average two weeks after a person is hospitalized. That means many of these new cases in Douglas County are the result of July 4 and Graffiti week activities. This means the upcoming Douglas County Fair will be our next superspreader event with another peak in cases, hospitalizations and deaths to come.
The good news is the 7-day rolling average of vaccinations in Douglas County saw its first uptick since the beginning of June. However, vaccinations are still averaging under 100 shots per day.
They want everyone to get the vaccine but places here are sure in no hurry to give it to you. Recently I went to rite aid to get my first dose as it one was of the few places here that offered the Pfizer vaccine. Made a 2:03 PM appt for a covid vaccine. I filled all the necessary information online ahead of time when I made the appt so when I went into the store the only thing I should have had to do was show my ID and insurance card, get my shot and be on my way. I arrived at 2PM. After taking my ID and insurance information I was given a paper to fill out that had the questions that I already answered before hand on the website, and most didn't even pertain to me being a male, things such as if I was pregnant or not. Handed the paper, was told to sit and wait. Waited FORTY mins. If another 5 mins went by I was about to get up and leave. Mind you also there was no one else waiting ahead of me for a covid shot, and I only saw about 5 customers come up to the pharmacy in that time frame, all several mins apart from eachother, so its not like they were swamped or extremely busy. Finally I was called to the counter, had to sign a bunch of things, than was told to sit down and wait again. Another 10 mins went by, and I was finally called to get my shot at 2:57 PM. Was asked to hang around for 10-15 mins to observe me, which I declined as I refused to have another second of my time wasted. What was the point of making an appt if I wasn't going to get my shot till an HOUR after it. I'm dreading going in for my second dose soon if that is what I should expect. I'm starting to think after my experience maybe people aren't getting vaccinated or going back for their second dose with not wanting to have their time wasted like that.
sectorstar, I am surprised at your having waited so long to get vaccinated because, as I recall, you have been on this website from the early days of the pandemic complaining about people not wearing masks at Costco where you work.
Too bad you didn't take advantage of the distribution earlier. Gosh, at Douglas County Fire District #2 there was no waiting whatsoever.
I'm not against vaccines, but I was extremely cautious about getting it after seeing several co-workers having some pretty bad reactions to where they had to leave work and/or miss a couple days of work from it.
Ian, thank you for this update and for correcting the chart that runs in the coronavirus section.
Ditto. Thanks, Ian.
Except, today's News-Review paper delivered to my home mentioned NOTHING about cases rising in Douglas County and the next newspaper isn't published until Sunday.
The state mandating school children to wear masks is all that is reported about Covid in today's newspaper. And that is sure to rile everybody up in Douglas County not knowing how cases are indeed at record levels.
Afternoon papers go to press before noon. Noon is when the county released the info.
The data that showed the case record being broken was published Thursday by the state.
