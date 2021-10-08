The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has acquired personal protective equipment, including 50,000 disposable masks, from the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board.
It’s giving them out for free to individuals and businesses on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sanitizing wipes are also available.
The county received a similar donation from the investment board in September and Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice requested more because outlets were running low on supplies.
The new masks and wipes will be available at 13 locations around the county, including city halls, chambers of commerce and businesses.
Umpqua Dairy Products stepped in to help, Boice said in a press release.
“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I would like to extend a big thank you to Umpqua Dairy Products Company. They stepped up to support this project by generously offering to transport and deliver the pallets of masks from SOWIB’s warehouse in North Bend, so we could get the PPE supplies to Douglas County residents as swiftly as possible,” Boice said.
They are available at the following times and locations:
Drain: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, Drain City Hall, 431 Payton Ave.
Elkton: 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Thursday, Elkton City Hall, 366 First St.
Glendale: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St.
Glide: 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., Monday to Thursday, Glide Revitalization/Old Middle School Building, 301 Glide Loop Drive.
Myrtle Creek: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday to Saturday, MSK Building Supply, 225 NE 1st Ave.
Oakland: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St.
Reedsport: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, Reedsport Area Chamber of Commerce, 2741 Frontage Road.
Roseburg: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at Current Orthotontics, 500 SE Douglas Ave., or 8 a.m. to noon, Monday to Thursday at Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Blvd.
Sutherlin: Call 541-459-3280 to reserve PPE at Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce, 1310 W. Central Ave.
Tri-City: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday to Saturday, MSK Building Supply, 102 S. Old Pacific Highway.
Winston: Call 541-679-9569 to reserve at Community Baptist Church, 91 Thompson Ave.
Yoncalla: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road.
