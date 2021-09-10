Douglas County has reached a new milestone.
As of Friday, the county has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team.
One hundred and seventy people were added to the tally Thursday and 105 were added Friday, bringing the total to 10,058.
The virus continues to hammer the area's local hospital, with more than half of the patients at CHI Medical Center having COVID-19. Currently, 93 COVID patients are being hospitalized — 62 locally and 31 that are out of the area, including one that was transferred out of the area for specialized care.
Fifteen patients are on ventilators, 14 are on non-invasive breathing support, 14 are in the intensive care unit, and 15 are in the progressive care unit.
Sadly, four more county residents died.
A 54-year-old woman was diagnosed on Aug. 16 and died Wednesday. A 57-year-old man was diagnosed on Aug. 18 and died Wednesday. A 68-year-old woman was diagnosed on Aug. 28 and died Wednesday. And a 24-year-old woman was diagnosed on Aug. 26 and died Thursday.
None were vaccinated.
"We have seen an unprecedented surge of new 4,726 COVID-19 cases in the county over the last month," said the recovery team's spokesperson Tamara Howell. "It has been both heartbreaking and overwhelming for everyone."
Howell, however, said there was some positive news.
"There is a little bit of good news, as our new case numbers have been slightly trending down over the last three weeks," she said. "However, we still have a lot of hospitalized residents in critical and serious condition in the ICU, on ventilators, BiPaps and ECMO machines. We continue to encourage everyone to do everything you can to stay healthy, stay home if you are sick, minimize contact with those outside your household, wear masks were recommended, wash your hand frequently, take care of your mental health and be kind to others."
