There's some good news for Douglas County residents who are frontline workers and younger adults with underlying conditions.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said the county received the go ahead from the state Tuesday to immediately begin vaccinating everyone in Group 7 for COVID-19.
The state had originally said only those in Group 6 or earlier groups were eligible, with Group 7 becoming eligible next week.
The list of underlying health conditions that qualify includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and type 2 diabetes
Frontline workers now eligible for vaccines include workers in agriculture, food service, grocery stores, forestry, colleges, the postal service, transportation, manufacturing, energy, utilities, housing, media, child care, public health administration, finance, legal, government and more.
Among those who were already eligible from earlier groups are education and healthcare workers, first responders, migrant farm workers, seafood workers, homeless individuals, people in low-income senior housing or congregate living and wildland firefighters.
Group 7 also includes people in multigenerational households, meaning a home where three or more generations live, or people who are residing with and caring for a relative who is not their own child.
This Saturday's drive-thru vaccination event, hosted by the county, Douglas Public Health Network and Aviva Health, will now be open to Group 7 as well as all earlier groups.
Online signup sheets for the event are at www.eventbrite.com/e/148676311851. A link is also available at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Registration is also available for the event by calling 541-671-3646 and leaving a voicemail. A volunteer will call back to help you sign up for the event.
Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported seven new cases Wednesday.
Three county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, one locally and two out of the area.
In the Oregon Health Authority's weekly outbreak report for this week, two nursing homes are listed with active outbreaks but neither had new cases.
Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center's outbreak had no new cases this week, remaining at 14 total.
Roseburg Veterans Administration River House's outbreak also had no new cases this week, remaining at 3.
Workplace outbreaks were also quiet.
Umpqua Dairy Products had one new case, bringing its total to 14 cases in an outbreak that began March 11, with the most recent reported case on March 20.
Swanson Group Manufacturing had no new cases, remaining at 36. That outbreak began Feb. 12, with the most recent case listed as March 12.
Roseburg VA Medical Center had no new cases, remaining at 13 in an outbreak that began Feb. 12, with the most recent reported case on March 17.
Roseburg Forest Products has outbreaks at three of its operations, but no new cases. The Dillard Lumber plant remained at 15 in an outbreak that began March 11, with the most recent reported case on March 17.
Its Dillard Plywood plant remained at 10 cases in an outbreak that began March 11, with the most recent case reported to have been on March 5. Its Riddle Plywood plant remained at seven cases in an outbreak that began March 11, with the most recent case reported on March 13.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 441 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday.
