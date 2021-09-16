About 250,000 masks and 3,800 packages of sanitizing hand wipes has been received by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Chris Boice delivered them to 14 places in Douglas County where they're being given out for free.
It's first-come, first-served for county residents. They're available to both individuals and workplaces.
And they're being dispensed at some churches, businesses, chambers of commerce and city offices.
The county received the masks and hand wipes, also known as personal protective equipment, from the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Development Board.
"We want folks to pick them up for personal use or to donate to places or organizations they know could use them," Boice said in a press release.
"Whether it's sending them to your child's classroom, daycare provider or for use on school buses, or taking them to the senior retirement center where Grandma lives, or supplying your employees or customers with them, that's the way we hope they'll get utilized," he said.
The masks are available in 50-count boxes and the wipes in 80-count boxes.
Here's the times and places where you can get them:
• Canyonville: Hometown Insurance, 333 S. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
• Drain: Drain City Hall, 431 Payton Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
• Elkton: Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Thursday.
• Glendale: Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Glide: Glide Revitalization, Old Middle School Building, 301 Glide Loop Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
• Myrtle Creek: MSK Building Supply, 225 NE 1st Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Saturday.
• Oakland: Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
• Reedsport: Reedsport Area Chamber of Commerce, 2741 Frontage Rd., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
• Roseburg: Current Orthodontics, 500 SE Douglas Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Or Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Blvd., 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Thursday.
• Sutherlin: Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce 1310 W. Central Ave. Call 541-459-3280 to reserve.
• Tri-City: MSK Building Supply, 102 S. Old Pacific Highway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday to Saturday.
• Winston: Winston Police Department, 131 Rose St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
• Yoncalla: Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Rd., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Douglas County Commissioner Boice is a hypocrite who is trying to influence the historical narrative of his dereliction of duty. You only need look back at his numerous actions that led to Douglas County Covid deaths.
I think it’s important people NOT forget Commissioner Boice signed multiple letters sent to the Governor requesting “local control” of all Covid restrictions be turned over to the County Commissioners stating in once such letter (below link), “it is impossible for the State to understand all the unique needs and complexities of each and every one of our 36 diverse Oregon counties…The State should not question our ability to meet the needs of our constituents, instead they should support and coordinate with the Commissioners… we do not agree with a state-wide approach and…draconian rules against our citizens mandated without local consultation by Governor Brown.”
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/5687/11-19-20-Douglas-County-Commissioners-Issue-Statement-About-Two-Week-Pause
I think it’s important people NOT forget Commissioner Boice signed a letter to the Governor on May 26, 2021 stating, “We, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, oppose the recent mandates and guidance…on private businesses and churches to verify the vaccination status of individuals prior to allowing a person to frequent that business or church without a mask or other face covering. These new mandates and guidance are misguided… We do not understand, nor believe there is a reason for, Oregon implementing such a system.”
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/8419/05-27-21-Commissioners-Join-Other-Oregon-Counties-in-Sending-Letter-to-the-Governor
I think it’s important people NOT forget that it was Commissioners Boice who led the Anti-Mask Freedom Rally (below link) at Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg last year.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/nearly-100-attend-freedom-rally-in-roseburg/article_260277b8-733a-5bd1-9102-d2c1ea70c263.html
I think it’s important people NOT forget Commissioner Boice commended people for not wearing mandated masks during a radio interview (below link).
https://kqennewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/IDC-8-26-20.mp3
I think it’s important people not forget it was Commissioner Boice who published a press release (below link) stating, “We have sent letters and proposals to the Governor, expressing our concern for the unnecessary mandates.”
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/6046/01-12-21-Special-Notice-to-the-Citizens-of-Douglas-County
I think it’s important people NOT forget Commissioner Boice’s tacit support of Commissioner Freeman’s letter to the Governor (below link) stating, “There should never be a required or mandated vaccine of any kind… it should be a personal choice…Government should never attempt to force the public into getting something they do not want!”
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/6930/3-29-2021-Commissioner-Freeman-Strongly-Opposes-Oregon-OSHA-Making-the-Temporary-COVID-Health-Emergency-Rules-Permanent-for-Businesses
I think it’s important people NOT forget Commissioner Boice’s letter to Governor (below link) stating, “we do not support county “enforcement’ of State issued COVID guidelines… The State should not question our ability to meet the needs of our constituents… The State needs to recognize, that our County Commissioners are the ones working with local boots-on-the-ground…Our Douglas County Commissioners are…executing forward thinking solutions to combat the spread of the coronavirus in our County…our main priority for this pandemic has been to save lives and prevent the continued spread of the virus.”
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/5602/08-24-20-DCBOC-Respond-to-Recent-AOC-Statement-Final
At the request of Commissioner Boice, Governor Brown turned local control of Covid restrictions over to Douglas County Commissioners on July 30, 2021. On that date, Douglas County had reported 84 Covid deaths. That was a mere 77 days ago when “local control” was turned over to Commissioner Boice. Since then, 100 MORE Douglas County residents have died. After 184 deaths, Commissioner Boice is feeling the pressure of his LOCO control, while doing NOTHING different to save lives, and is attempting to influence the historical narrative by issuing a press release publicizing his personal delivery of masks.
After 100 deaths in the last 77 days under his LOCO control, do you really think Commissioner Boice deserves a pat on the back for delivering masks?
Mercy Hospital and Evergreen Family Medicine have received shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments to keep high risk COVID patients out of the hospital. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. Its intended use is before hospitalization and is to help keep high risk patients who test positive with COVID-19 out of the hospital. The below linked website indicates which of Oregon’s 30 hospitals have received this treatment.
Looking forward to today’s press release from our County Commissioners proclaiming Commissioner Boice’s “delivery prowess” made this happen.
https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/therapeutics-distribution
Chris, thank you for publicly delivering these masks and sanitizing wipes around the county.
A percentage of our citizens may have their heels fully dug in when it comes to covid precautions. But there's also a percentage of folks still on the fence, unsure of what to do.
It's important that our elected officials *publicly* demonstrate they support mask wearing and other precautions. I still hope you will publicly reveal your vaccination status. Please wave your vaccination card or roll up your sleeve in public. It's important. It could save a few lives and I'm pretty sure you support saving lives.
And before people pile on me asking if I really think people take their medical advice from politicians instead of doctors: Yes, I do.
They're willing to take it from Nicki Minaj's story about her cousin's friend's privates in Trinidad. With Douglas County residents -- yes, I really believe our commissioners have more status than that.
If our commissioners publicly wave their vaccination cards it may not save thousands of people from sickness, but it could change the fate of one or dozens or hundreds of lives. Each life counts.
Chris, I have spoken harshly to you in the past. When we're losing an average of 3 lives per day to covid it's time for disapproval and judgment to be put aside. That's why I thank you for publicly delivering masks around the county. It was a good thing to do. You could have sent someone else. The fact that you personally did it is important.
It's time for every one of us to encourage people to do the things that will save lives. Each one of those lives touches many others. They all count. All of them,
