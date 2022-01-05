The Douglas Public Health Network expects to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads quickly.
The first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team last week, in a person who was fully vaccinated. In the coming days, health officials fear there will be an uncharacteristically high spike in cases across the county, with as many as 200 to 500 positive tests reported per day.
The news from the county Wednesday comes one day after the Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of positive COVID-19 with 4,540. More than 2,000 of those new cases were reported in the Portland metropolitan area and another 1,000-plus in the Salem metro area, including Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties. Lane County reported 443 new cases Tuesday and Deschutes County had 280.
On Wednesday, the health authority shattered that one-day record, reporting 6,203 new confirmed cases. There were 1,268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Multnomah County alone.
Among the reported cases in Marion County included a lockdown of three wings of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, preventing the hospital from accepting new patients for the near future.
"Douglas County may be a few days behind in this surge, but we expect to see a huge increase in cases over the next days or weeks," the county's response team said in its weekly report Wednesday. "If there is any good news, it is that the peak of the omicron cases in South Africa (where omicron is largely believed to have originated) was short-lived.
"While the next six weeks will likely be very difficult, the staff at Douglas Public Health Network is in a good position to weather the storm," the team added.
The county did report two deaths over the most recent reporting week, a 67-year-old woman who was reportedly not vaccinated and an 83-year-old man who was partially vaccinated.
As of Wednesday morning, 17 Douglas County residents were receiving medical care for coronavirus-related symptoms. Of those, 13 are being cared for locally and four out of the area. Over the past week, CHI Mercy Health averaged three patients per day in its intensive care unit and three in the progressive care unit.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(2) comments
I commend the article authors on their accuracy and non-bias.
This is going to be bad. Fortunately, we do have some vaccination uptake in the county, and this omicron variant appears to be less lethal even though it's far more transmissible. I hope that 500 or 600 new cases a day don't translate into five or 10 new deaths every day a few weeks later.
It appears that 18 to 64 year olds in this country have a death rate that has increased by 40% from pre-pandemic levels (and, thus, Covid deaths have been far undercounted). This represents and event that is way past a six-sigma event.
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.